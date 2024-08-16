Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold has less than one year left on his current contract at Liverpool.

Liverpool were expected to undergo a huge summer of changes in the wake of Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

After Joël Matip, Thiago and Adrián all departed as free agents, rumours started to circulate about some of the German’s most important players and there was a lot of speculation over how Arne Slot’s squad would look once the transfer window closed.

The Reds now have just two weeks left to complete their summer business and so far, only Fabio Carvalho has left the club through a permanent sale. Other senior players have been linked with exits but nothing has materialised yet. One of the main topics of conversation is, what is going to happen to the three players out of contract in 2025? The trio in question are, of course, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. As things stand, all three are out of contract next summer and their futures remain a grey area.

Slot was asked in a recent press conference about any potential new deals, to which he replied: "I don't think this is the place to talk about contracts,” but he assured the press that the players in question would be featuring against Ipswich Town.

A number of reports have recently hinted that Liverpool have started discussions over new deals but so far, nothing concrete has been agreed or confirmed. Naturally, as time ticks on, concerns grow and Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold are all very valuable players who could potentially be leaving for free in less than 12 months.

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has weighed in on the latter’s future and he believes that there could be a last-minute exit on the cards for Liverpool’s vice-captain. Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, the ex-Toffees chief gave his opinion on Alexander-Arnold’s situation.

“The question is - do you take the hit on a player like Trent? He can sign pre-contracts in January. Do you take the hit with one year left, what are they going to get for him? Personally, I think there will be a move made and he will go.

“£25-30million would be a fair offer with one year left, do you take the hit and accept that as a cost for him playing one last season? That’s the sort of thing Liverpool will be looking at. It’s a transition season, and it could be worth a lot to keep him and forego the transfer fee just to have him in the squad. It’s a very interesting way to look at it. If they challenge for the league or get into the Champions League, it could be sustainable.”