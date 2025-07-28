Keith Hackett gave his verdict on a controversial moment from the Scotland international

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool were dealt their first defeat of their pre-season tour of Asia at the weekend. AC Milan proved too much for the Reds despite impressive performances from the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz and rising star Rio Ngumoha.

Liverpool saw goals from Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo but the Italians enjoyed a strong attacking display as the match ended 4-2 in Hong Kong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match wasn’t without its drama, either. Andy Robertson saw a penalty claim waved away during the first half clash at Kai Tak Sports Park, with former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett reflecting on the incident as the left-back ‘looking for contact’.

Robertson has also been warned to ‘be careful’ following his explosive reaction towards the referee.

Referee made ‘correct call’ over Andy Robertson penalty claim

Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett agreed that the referee made the right decision not to give Robertson a penalty against AC Milan. He suggested the left-back was looking for the foul and over-reacted in the follow-up.

“The referee made the correct call. The Liverpool player was looking for contact, rather than going for the ball. Robertson goes to ground too easily. It’s an act of simulation,” Hackett said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-PGMOL chief also warned Robertson about his outburst towards the referee when the spot-kick wasn’t given. Liverpool’s left-back has since apologised for his comments made towards the official.

Andy Robertson referee outburst

“Sometimes you forget the camera’s on. I apologise for that but I thought it was a penalty, I still think it’s a penalty, I think everyone does. But look, it’s one of them ones,” he said post-match while speaking to The Anfield Wrap.

“When I arrived in the box, I thought I was clean on goal and the defender stopped me so I was quite clear it was a penalty, I was just ready to argue with Mo [Salah] so I could take it instead of him. Look, I thought it was penalty but you shouldn’t really swear at the ref so I apologise for that.”

Hackett has suggested Liverpool will likely speak to Robertson to discuss the incident between him and the referee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In everyday life, foul language is used, not with any abusive approach, but out of frustration or banter. When games are covered by television, you need players to have a degree of self-control,” he also told Football Insider.

“The player may have, in his mind, that it’s a friendly game, possibly covered by television, and that it’s okay to do what he’s done. It’s about the players getting into the right habit. When decisions are made, with penalties, goal kicks, corners, whatever, there’s going to be an element of frustration. A good referee will not engage. No eye-to-eye contact.

“Does the referee want to get involved? That’s the decision. As a referee, I wouldn’t want to get involved, and I’d ignore it. It’s part of the game. I wouldn’t want to punish the player. He’ll probably be given some advice from the club. Perhaps, when the player calms down, the referee goes over and gives him a light warning. Just be careful. There’s no sanction here, for me.”