Heitinga joined the Reds in the summer as he took up a role in Arne Slot's backroom staff. The former Netherlands international was previously part of West Ham's coaching staff and had a stint as Ajax boss.

Heitinga has helped Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table this season. The ex-Everton defender is well thought of by Slot and the Reds' players.

However, it is suggested that Heitinga is a contender for a vacant manager's role. Football Insider suggests that he is on West Bromwich Albion’s radar. The Baggies are searching for a new boss after Carlos Coberan left to take over the reins at La Liga side Valencia. It is said that Heitinga is an ‘attractive option’ for West Brom as he has Premier League experience ans a progressive style.

West Brom are currently sat seventh in the Championship despite having tight financial constraints. The likes of Mark Robins, Steve Cooper and Russell Martin have also been linked with taking charge of the Baggies.

Slot recently told Dutch newspaper AD that he believes Ajax made a mistake not handing Heitinga the job on a permanent basis. Slot said : "Sven Mislintat did not choose Heitinga as head coach at the time and he left Ajax for that reason. Liverpool is now profiting from that. Apparently they did not realise in Amsterdam that they had an excellent coach in-house."