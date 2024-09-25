Jayden Danns of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the second goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on February 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool face West Ham in the Carabao Cup but a striker will be denied his latest first-team chance.

Kopites could get a glimpse of the latest youngster coming off the Anfield conveyor belt when Liverpool face West Ham United tonight.

The Carabao Cup has traditionally been used to hand opportunities for fledgling talents being produced by the academy. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Caomhin Kelleher have benefited from being blooded in during the early stages of the competition. All are now senior members of the Reds’ squad.

And Arne Slot has suggested Trey Nyoni could be named in the match-day set-up as the Reds begin the defence of their crown. The 17-year-old is highly regarded at the club, having featured prominently during pre-season and has trained with Slot’s squad regularly since.

Indeed, Nyoni came off the bench to make his debut aged only 16 in a 3-0 victory over Southampton in the FA Cup last February. Now he’ll be hoping to get his latest opportunity against the Hammers. Slot suggested at his pre-match press conference that a berth in the squad is likely for Nyoni. Yet assessing the Reds’ options, with only Alisson Becker and Elliott injured, the ex-Leicester midfielder might be the only youngster involved.

Certainly, Liverpool’s 1-0 triumph over Chelsea at Wembley to claim a record 10th Carabao Cup will be remembered for the impact the academy players had. Amid an injury crisis, with Alexander-Arnold, Jones, Alisson, Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota all sidelined, ex-manager Jurgen Klopp brought on unheralded names to the wider footballing world in pursuit of victory.

Off the bench came Jayden Danns, Bobby Clark andJames McConnell. The Reds memorably went on to net a late winner in extra-time through Virgil van Dijk’s header. Klopp’s kids were hailed afterwards. Chelsea, on the other hand, were dubbed ‘Billion Pound Bottlejobs’ by Gary Neville. Liverpool’s whippersnappers humbled a Chelsea outfit that included two £100 million-plus players Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez among the rest.

But as the Reds begin their quest to retain the Carabao Cup, it’s unlikely that many promising prospects from the youth ranks - except Nyoni - will be involved. Slot has opted to send the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Lewis Koumas and Owen Beck on loan for regular senior minutes, while Clark was sold to Red Bull Salzburg for £10 million.

Danns is one of the few on the fringes of the first team who remained at Anfield in the summer - although that was not the plan. The striker enjoyed a prolific 2023-24 campaign as he plundered a total of 17 goals in 20 games at under-18 and under-21 level. Remarkably, his Liverpool debut was off the bench at Wembley and he almost netted.

Yet just three days later, he was off the mark for his boyhood club. Danns appeared as a substitute against Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round and fired a double in the 3-0 win. He was then also given his Premier League debut in a dramatic 1-0 success at Nottingham Forest.

Speaking after his Southampton heroics, Klopp said on Danns: ““They are exceptional talents but of course it is not natural that a boy, 18, is calm as you like and just chipped the ball there,” Klopp said. “The second goal I would have expected him to be there because he saw when Conor shot that the goalie cannot take it. He really arrives in these moments and he was hoping the keeper couldn’t hold it.

“He has striking instincts, I have no doubt about that. There is no youth level where you don’t have that. He showed in the final he arrives in the right moment, he was there three times; in a final; in his second outing for his boyhood club and with a longer toe he probably scores in the final.”

Given the firepower that Liverpool boast, with Federico Chiesa being added to last season’s options, chances for Danns would have been scarce so far this term. It’s understandable why a loan was mooted, with Plymouth Argyle linked.

Yet a back injury sustained in pre-season denied the 18-year-old a temporary departure. It also meant he was unable to be part of the Reds’ trip to the USA where he could have impressed his new boss Slot.

It’s also meant that Danns has still to make an appearance for the under-21s this season. He has missed a total of seven fixtures, while he would have played for the under-19s in a 0-0 draw against AC Milan in the UEFA Youth League. It remains to be seen when the teenager may make a return for Barry Lewtas’ youngsters.

Had Danns been available, a start against West Ham would have been highly unlikely. Chiesa is poised to be handed his full debut as he continues to build match fitness after his summer arrival from Juventus. Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo is likely to be given another opportunity on the left flank after his impressive performance in the 3-1 Champions League win at AC Milan. In terms of leading the line, Darwin Nunez could continue after bagging from the outset in Saturday’s 3-0 win over AFC Bournemouth - or Diogo Jota could come back in.

But Mo Salah has played in every game this term and Slot could well have been tempted to give Liverpool’s talisman the night off had he had more attacking options at his disposal. That could have been a void filled by Danns - but for now his only focus is on gaining fitness.