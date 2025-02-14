Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, shakes hands with Match Referee Michael Oliver following the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on February 12, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Arne Slot was given a red card after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The Football Association (FA) have confirmed that Liverpool and Everton have been charged after the melee following the Merseyside derby.

The fracas was sparked after the full-time whistle, with James Tarkowski netting a 98th-minute equaliser to earn the Toffees a 2-2 draw in the final meeting between the fierce foes at Goodison Park.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Docuoure celebrated in front of the away fans and was shoved by Curtis Jones. That led to a scuffle between both sets of players. Doucoure and Jones were both issued second yellow cards and sent-off, so must serve respective one-match bans.

Both clubs have subsequently been charged for failing to control their players and have three days to appeal. The pair could be handed fines. Nottingham Forest were hit with a £125,000 punishment and Chelsea £40,000 for a similar incident earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff were given red cards by referee Michael Oliver. The duo have also been charged and face respective touchline bans. But because the pair can appeal, it means they are granted permission to be in the dugout when Liverpool play Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday (2pm GMT kick-off).

Statement

An FA statement said: “Everton, Liverpool, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff have been charged following the Premier League fixture between the clubs on Wednesday, 12 February.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle.

“The Liverpool manager allegedly acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished.

“It is alleged that Liverpool’s assistant manager acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official, which led to his dismissal. It is further alleged that he acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards a match official after being sent off.”

“Everton, Liverpool, Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff have until next Wednesday, 19 February, to provide their respective responses.”

What Slot said

Slot’s dismissal meant he did not conduct post-match media duties following the Everton draw. He spoke to the press this morning to discuss his situation and suggested he was frustrated that Oliver allowed the game run into the eighth minute of stoppage-time when only five had been signalled. Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate also felt he was pushed by Beto when trying to win a header, with the ball running through to Tarkowski at the back post as he slammed home a volley.

Anfield boss Slot said: “There's an ongoing process and we have to respect that, so I can't go into details. So if you specify your question a bit more, maybe I can answer something – but not into the details.

“I think what happened was that the extra time, the additional five minutes that ended up being eight, a lot happened and the emotions got the better of me. If I look back at it, I would love to do it differently. I'm hoping to do [it] differently next time as well. What exactly has been said or what has happened, I just told you there is an ongoing process and I don't want to disturb that.

“I just said many things in extra time happened that led to me being quite emotional. There was a VAR incident for two minutes where he checked. I thought maybe the only thing that could happen was he looked back at the foul and then all of sudden I was happy, 'Maybe it's offside?' Of course, then if after 10 minutes you hear their fans cheering, 'OK it wasn't offside.' Many things happened in extra time but, like I said, it wouldn't be smart to go into every single incident.”