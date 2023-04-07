Liverpool prepare to face Arsenal in the Premier League after the likes of Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were dropped against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp had revealed he’ll make Liverpool selection decisions for the rest of the season based on performances in training.

The Reds have endured an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign and sit just eighth in the table - some 10 points outside the top four.

For Tuesday’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea, Klopp axed key players Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson from his starting line-up. That was against the backdrop of a 4-1 loss to Manchester City. Instead, fringe players Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimkas all started at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool have 10 fixtures remaining - starting against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday - and have only one midweek game to fulfil.

That means that the Reds will spend a lot more time on the training ground. And for the players who’ve struggled for game-time this term, such as Fabio Carvalho and Arthur Melo, it means they’ll have a chance to impress Klopp.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, asked if he has seen a positive reaction from the likes of Salah and Alexander-Arnold, Klopp replied: “We had one proper [training] session since then (the draw against Chelsea). The boys don’t show me that they don’t want it or whatever. Not at all. So [they haven’t said] you left me out, you left me out so now you can try to sort yourself or whatever.

“This is not the sort of situation we are in. This was a different week but from now on we don’t play three times and week. We have more time to train and I have to and I will make decisions about the team based on what I saw in training. That opens the door for everyone.

“We played three times a week and the boys who play all the time recover. The other boys can train well, but the last game we won so why would you make chances because we saw one session where a few players show up? That’s a different situation so you let it go and you keep on building and building. Now, what can we build on? We have to change.

“We have to find a base we can really build on. First step; intensity, desire and passion was really good at Chelsea. The rest not so much but it’s fine, so let’s go from there.