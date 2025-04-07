Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are on the market for new goalscoring attackers this summer as doubt is cast over multiple Anfield stars.

Liverpool are on the market for some new attacking options this summer, as the future of more than just Mohamed Salah now hangs in the balance.

The Egyptian is still without a new contract and looks increasingly likely to leave Anfield for free in the summer. Meanwhile, other forwards have been linked with exits once the transfer window opens. Darwin Nunez is the main name on the exit list, with just eight Premier League starts so far this season and a regular role under Arne Slot looking all the more unlikely.

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are also unsafe from the escalating exit rumours. Last month, Ben Jacobs reported that Liverpool could consider offers to sell Jota this summer, while rumours are once again surrounding Diaz and his future.

With doubts cast over a handful of Liverpool’s existing attackers, the links with potential new recruits are building. The Reds have one hand on the Premier League trophy and are likely to enter the window as champions, which could play a big part in the players they recruit.

Liverpool are ‘scouting’ Jamie Gittens

Liverpool are eager to sign a new marquee striker this summer, with Alexander Isak one of the main names on the radar. New wingers will also be high up on the priority list if Salah and others are headed for the door.

One of the popular targets on the market right now is Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens. According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool ‘have been scouting’ him ahead of the summer window opening in just a matter of weeks.

Writing for his latest GiveMeSport newsletter, the transfer expert has branded Gittens as ‘one to watch’ over the summer. Liverpool have shown interest in the 20-year-old but rivals Chelsea are also keen, and he has been on their target list ‘for months’ now.

Romano has claimed that there has ‘already been movement’ from the interested clubs in terms of calls and inquiries about potentially signing Gittens.

The Dortmund star is a left-winger by trade but he has played on the right and also as a centre-forward this season. With 12 goals and four assists for the season so far, he has been a key outlet for the German side’s attack, despite their tricky season.

What is Jamie Gittens’ asking price?

Gittens is under contract with Dortmund until 2028 but a lot of signs are pointing to the club looking to cash in. BVB are struggling in eighth place in the Bundesliga table as things stand and could have their hands forced into selling Gittens if they fail to qualify for either the Champions League or Europa League.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Dortmund have priced the 20-year-old in the region of €100 million (£85m). However, Bayern Munich, who are also interested in signing the winger, believe they can snag a deal between €60-70 million (£51-60m), if their rivals do not qualify for Champions League football.

