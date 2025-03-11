Liverpool transfer news as AFC Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez continues to be linked with a move to Anfield.

Arne Slot has ‘approved’ Liverpool potentially signing Milos Kerkez, reports suggest.

Kerkez has been heavily linked with a potential move to Anfield in the summer transfer window. The Hungary international has been excellent for AFC Bournemouth and recording a fine assist in their 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. That was the fifth goal he has created this term, as well as bagging two, with the Cherries in pursuit of qualifying for European football for the first time in their history.

Liverpool are expected to bolster their squad at the end of the season despite cruising to the Premier League title. Left-back is an area that they may strengthen, with Andy Robertson now aged 31 and a long-term successor required, while Kostas Tsimikas has never really threatened to become first choice.

Kerkez is someone who plenty of supporters would be happy with based on his performances this campaign. Aged 21, his best years are very much ahead and he has proven Premier League experience. According to Italian journalist Romano, the former AC Milan full-back is one of three names on Liverpool’s shortlist who have been given the green light by Slot. And the Reds will continue to contact Kerkez’s representatives over a potential swoop.

What’s been said

Romano said via GiveMeSport: “It’s not something guaranteed or agreed at this stage, it’s still early; but Liverpool want to bring in a new left-back in the summer as well as a centre-back and Kerkez is one of three main names on the shortlist already approved by Arne Slot.

“Contacts are expected to follow and continue in the next months; Liverpool’s interest is genuine and concrete, as the ‘world-class’ Kerkez is attracted by Champions League football for his future and there’s a chance to make the deal happen this summer. Now we wait for the next weeks to understand when and how the contacts will continue.”

Liverpool are also said to be tracking Ajax’s Jorrel Hato. The 18-year-old is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents, having already made more than 100 appearances for the Dutch giants and has been capped five times for the Netherlands. Hato is capable of playing in central and left-back roles. Girona’s Miguel Gutiérrez has also been mentioned as a possible option. However, Girona are owned by Manchester City’s owners City Football Group.

Slot’s plans

Slot has already admitted that Liverpool are looking at potentially strengthen every position heading into the summer. Much of their business could be dictated by the respective futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold with the key trio’s deals expiring in June. None of the three have yet to commit to fresh terms.

Speaking last month, Liverpool head coach said: “We are looking at every single position and we are looking at the team, and I think we’ve said this many times, last summer, we didn’t do a lot because we, Richard [Hughes, sporting director] me and all the other people involved, just wanted to know how these players were working with me.

“Now we have a very good idea about that. I’m not going to tell you which positions we prefer, but it is clear that we’ve assessed the squad, we’ve assessed what we think where we can improve, and that’s where we try to go for in the summer.”