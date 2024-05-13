Liverpool transfer news: The RB Leipzig forward’s agent was seen in England over the weekend.

Reports this weekend suggest Liverpool target Benjamin Sesko’s agent was spotted in England amid speculation of a summer to move.

The 20-year-old is one of the most-sought after young forwards in world football after developing a strong reputation across his time at RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig as well as for Slovenia. Despite not yet turning 21, he is highly experienced for club and country and possesses a skill-set that looks set to fire him to the elite bracket of strikers.

Liverpool were reportedly keeping tabs on the forward earlier this year - according to German newspaper BILD - but they are one of several top clubs interested in signing him this summer. Fabrizio Romano confirmed on social media that Sesko’s agent Elvis Basanovic was in attendance at Old Trafford on Sunday to witness Arsenal’s win over Manchester United. This comes off the back of news that the Slovenian international has a £42m release clause that can be triggered this summer.

With Arne Slot set to succeed Jurgen Klopp, he may want to reconsider his striking options given the inconsistency that has been produced by Darwin Nunez this season and the injuries suffered by Diogo Jota. Plus, with Mohamed Salah’s future up in the air, Sesko could be the player to provide goals should he leave and £42m is certainly a brilliant fee for a player tipped for big things. He has 17 goals in 42 appearances but he has found his feet in the second half of the campaign netting 10 goals in 15 and he is currently on a run of scoring six games in a row.

One thing that could swing a potential deal in Liverpool’s favour is the fact that Michael Edwards has been reinstated at the club. He has successful dealings with the Red Bull clubs in the past and he could use familiar ties to push to the front of the queue if a new striker is called for this summer by his new-look transfer team.