Fabrizio Romano 'confirms' new contract plans for Liverpool duo

Liverpool transfer news: The transfer guru gave an update on two Liverpool player’s contract situation.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool are looking to offer new deals for both Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz.

Both have been in brilliant form under Arne Slot, with Diaz netting his first senior hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League victory on Tuesday evening. While Konate has established himself as one of the league’s best in his position.

While fans will ask why there has been no movement on the deals of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, these two players are set to be the present and future. Konate’s is more pressing given it expires in 2026 but wanting to tie down Diaz, whose contract expires in 2027, is more reflective how well he has performed this season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer guru has given an update on the Liverpool duo, claiming new deals are set to be discussed after their strong early season form.

“Let me tell you today that I would not be surprised to see Liverpool, after Ibrahima Konate, who is going to be the next one to extend his contract, negotiating a new deal, also with Luis Diaz. Liverpool want to try to make a new deal happen with Lucho. So let's see what's going to happen there.

“Let's wait, because now obviously Liverpool have some priorities, Salah, Van Dijk, and obviously Trent Alexander-Arnold, and then we know they want to extend the content of Konate. It will happen, it is a matter of time, but Lucho could be one of the next ones to see what's going to happen in terms of talks.”

Given their ages, they are likely to be consistent fixtures in the Liverpool side other the next few years. Regardless of the future of the aforementioned trio who are out of contract at the end of the season, there are other players in the squad and other futures to consider. However, fans will want to ask why the more pressing situations of Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold aren’t being dealt with. In less than two months, January will mean that other clubs can agree pre-contracts with the players and it could enhance the likelihood of their exits.