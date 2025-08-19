Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, acknowledges the fans after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool have sanctioned a number of player exits this summer but one star now looks to be staying at the club

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are preparing for their second Premier League game of the season as they get set to head to Newcastle United early next week.

It could be a raucous atmosphere at St James’ Park amid Alexander Isak’s continued links to Anfield but no deal for the striker is currently in sight. The Reds opened their campaign with a dramatic 4-2 win over Bournemouth on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Federico Chiesa was the hero on Merseyside as he volleyed in the decisive goal on 88 minutes to put Liverpool 3-2 up after the Reds had thrown away a 2-0 lead. The trip to the Magpies signifies a tough test for Arne Slot’s side and they will be eager to make it two wins from two after potential title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City opened their respective campaigns with a win.

As the games start to come thick and fast, the transfer business is continuing. One player who looked bound for the exit door at Anfield now appears to be staying put at the club.

Fabrizio Romano gives big Federico Chiesa future update

Now Fabrizio Romano has said that Chiesa and his agent have told the Reds the player has a ‘clear desire’ to remain at Anfield. Romano said on X: “Federico Chiesa and his agent have informed Liverpool about clear desire to stay at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chiesa considered to leave in June/July when LFC rejected bids for [Luis] Diaz and Federico was left out of Asian tour. Now Diaz left, more space and that goal to open new chapter.”

Chiesa’s intention follows the news that Slot wants to keep him with both parties now in agreement over the player’s future.

Diaz has joined Bayern Munich while the Reds have since sanctioned the exit of Ben Doak. The right winger has joined Bournemouth, with the Reds selling the player to their Premier League rivals with a buy-back clause included.

Arne Slot discusses why Liverpool supporters love Federico Chiesa

Speaking after Chiesa’s heroics on Friday, Slot was asked why he thought fans had taken so well to the Italian. Slot feels the player’s decision to make the move to Anfield last summer is what endeared him, as he is a star with a ‘great history’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played a huge role as Italy won the Euros in 2021 and was named in the Team of the Tournament.

On why he thinks supporters have taken to Chiesa so well, Slot reflected: “That's difficult for me to tell you because although I am also a fan of this club I am never standing on the Kop and I don't come up with these songs.

“The only thing I can come up with maybe is that Federico had a great history, he was a big player deciding to go from Italy to England. You don't see it that much, players from Italy going to England. I don't know – maybe it's also a nice song to sing!

“But then I probably don't give him the credit he deserves. I cannot give you the exact answer but that might have something to do with it. He had a very important goal in England for his national team. Maybe our fans remember that.”