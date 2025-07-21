United hold an interest in Ekitike, but any move will rely on Eintracht Frankfurt lowering their €100m transfer valuation. | Getty Images

Liverpool are closing in on the signature of Hugo Ekitike with the French striker’s transfer proving to be a social media hit.

It looked like Liverpool were all but done in the transfer window, waiting for an exit or two before going again.

Fabrizio Romano announcing Hugo Ekitike is heading to Anfield wasn’t a shock given that Arne Slot needs a striker, however, the speculation linking Alexander Isak with a move seemed the more liklier outcome if the Reds went big again.

Another record offer was prepared for Isak only for Newcastle’s transfer struggles to see them dig their heels in knowing that they need all the help that they can get in the Champions League this season. A 4-0 loss to Celtic in their first outing probably making the chances of Isak leaving even slimmer given his importance to Eddie Howe.

Liverpool close in on Hugo Ekitike

There is something of a forward merry-go-round in Europe with players like Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen linked to all and sundry with Barcelona convinced that Nico Williams was arriving from Athletic Club before turning their attention to Luis Diaz, however, Romano has now claimed that Marcus Rashford is heading to the Nou Camp.

Despite it being a move that many onlookers didn’t think that Rashford deserved, the 27-year old has a second chance to prove that he has a future and earn a permanent move. It is a transfer that seemed unlikely despite the desires of the player and the needs of the club, but it is one that has reverberated across social media.

Transfer supremo Romano, as always, has been front and centre in updating Liverpool fans on the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, but where does the news sit in terms of some of his biggest hits this summer?

Blockbuster Hugo Ekitike deal lights up social media

Liverpool’s striker chase has been well covered with Isak now set to stay at St James’ Park due to the Anfield outfit shelling out on an £82m deal to sign Ekitike. Huge money for Liverpool given what has been spent already, and yet Romano’s post was liked just 169,000 times and seen by 21m users on X. For perspective, Donald Trump’s “Happy 4th of July post” was seen by 24m users on X and he has 108m followers.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres has been nearly as long a saga as United’s negotiations with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo and despite the Swede being the great white hope striker that Gunners fans have yearned for for years, Romano’s post only got seen by 8m users on X and was liked 110,000 times.

He might have more followers than anyone else on Instagram, however, Cristiano Ronaldo announcing that he has signed a new deal at Al Nassr is another that can’t match the Ekitike announcement. With 80,000 likes and 9.7m views, the Portugal legend’s star is clearly on the wane, even if he does still know where the goal is.

Perhaps the biggest surprise though, is Rashford’s “Here we go!” tweet from Romano which had generated 497,000 likes and a staggering 51m post views by Sunday evening a similar number to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s near 400,000 and 50m views when his move to Real Madrid was confirmed. Either the Spanish giants have more fans, or English fans love nothing more than seeing a villan leave...