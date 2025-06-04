Rafael Leao has been linked with a sensational move to Man Utd in the summer. | Getty Images

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Florian Wirtz but Fabrizio Romano has given an update on another possible target in the shape of AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.

Arne Slot is making it very clear what type of player he wants Liverpool to sign this summer as speculation continues to grow before the transfer window has even officially opened.

Florian Wirtz has agreed personal terms with the Reds boss interrupting his holiday to speak to Rayan Cherki face-to-face in a bid to see off Manchester City. Alongside Jeremie Frimpong and an imminent move for Milos Kerkez, pace and athleticism are very much at the forefront of the recruitment drive.

If the Champions League final taught managers across the continent anything, it is how important basic physical qualities are, as well as possessing elite technical skills too. This sort of combination tends not to come cheap in a player though and they are also, usually, in high demand too.

Fabrizio Romano addresses Liverpool link to AC Milan’s Rafael Leao

Slot is also looking to make changes to his forward line judging by the names being mentioned so far and with AC Milan’s Rafael Leao also considered to be an option.

The 25-year old is the Rossoneri’s main man and, as such, don’t want to lose him without a fight, a £109m valuation has been reported which makes it look like he is the plan B to Wirtz’s plan A. With Wirtz set to cost around £126m, the chances of Slot paying a similar fee for another forward would appear to be slim.

Transfer supremo Fabrizio Romano has had his say on Liverpool’s link to Leao in a question and answer session via GiveMeSport.

Ever the politician, when asked if Liverpool were considering a move for Leao, he said: “I’m not aware of concrete negotiations or talks at this stage.”

This isn’t to say that Liverpool haven’t enquired about Leao or haven’t spoken to his representatives to establish whether or not the player would consider the Premier League champions as his next club.

Rafael Leao would consider signing for Liverpool in “dream” move

If he still holds the same opinion, Portugal international Leao wouldn’t take much persuasion to swap the red and black of Milan for the Red of Liverpool.

Speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport in 2023, the winger has hinted that Anfield could be a destination that he would be happy to consider: “Premier League. I think every player wants to play in the Premier League because it’s a very competitive league,” he said when asked where he dreams of one day playing.

"It has engaging football, great teams and a worldwide audience. Serie A is currently very well positioned in the football world but I would definitely have to say the Premier League in the future."

Liverpool don’t historically struggle to persuade players to sign for them, however, winning the Premier League has given them an edge this summer. That Wirtz has bought into the project sold to him by Slot rather than the opportunity to play for Pep Guardiola shows that the tide might be turning.

Players love nothing better than signing for clubs where they have a better chance of securing silverware and of playing for a manager who they know will help them to improve as a player and get the best out of them.

Unfortunately for Leao though, it doesn’t look like Anfield will be his next destination.