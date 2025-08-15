Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool have agreed six-year deal for next signing with medical done & contract signed
Liverpool fans got a first glimpse of Arne Slot’s new-look squad last weekend at Wembley as the Reds lost to Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield.
There was debut goals for new signings Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong while Florian Wirtz also showed flashes of his quality, highlighting why Liverpool smashed their transfer record to sign him. The game ended 2-2 with the FA Cup holders winning the shootout.
The club’s Premier League title defence gets underway against Bournemouth on Friday night at Anfield as the Cherries and the Reds kick off the 2025-26 top-flight season. Liverpool won the league in Slot’s first year at the club and will now look to retain the title - something they have not done since the 1980s.
With the season now upon us, the transfer window remains open for just over two more weeks. A deal has been agreed to sign Giovanni Leoni from Serie A side Parma but more signings could be on the way if the club can get deals done for Marc Guehi and Alexander Isak.
Fabrizio Romano gives Giovanni Leoni transfer update
Providing the latest on Leoni’s move to Anfield, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the player has signed a six-year contract on Merseyside and completed the main part of his medical at the club.
In recent years, Liverpool have handed five-year contracts to new signings but have changed their stance with Leoni to give him an added 12 months. They did the same with Ekitike while other new arrivals only penned contracts for five seasons.
Romano said on X: “Giovanni Leoni has completed main part of his medical and signs his contract as new Liverpool player!”
“Exclusive detail in addition: contract will be valid until June 2031, six year deal at Liverpool. Official announcement to follow this week.”
Leoni was the subject of interest from several Serie A clubs and other reports claimed Premier League rivals Manchester United and Newcastle United made late moves to sign the defender.
Arne Slot discusses Liverpool transfer business
Asked about the club’s transfer business by Sky Sports, Slot admitted he would like to sign at least one more attacker. He said: “I see Hugo mainly as a number nine that could also play from the left or play together with another number nine.
“It’s clear that with Darwin gone and Luis Diaz gone, and even last season, we had five or six options. I think, again, Diogo, I need to mention him as well.
“So yeah, we need to have one more attacker, at least.”
Speaking about Leoni, Slot confirmed a deal had been agreed between the Reds and Parma but he refused to comment on links to Palace defender Marc Guehi, with personal terms reportedly agreed earlier this week.
Slot said: "He's not our player. Unfortunately, he was the captain of the team who we lost to last Sunday. If you want to have any talks about him you should go to Palace and [manager Oliver] Glasner and ask him about it.”