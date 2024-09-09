Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool attacker was 'offered' to European giants

Federico Chiesa. | Getty Images for FIGC

Liverpool are back in action this weekend in the Premier League following the international break.

Bayern Munich were ‘offered’ the chance to sign Liverpool new boy Federico Chiesa over the summer, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. However, the Bundesliga giants rejected the opportunity to land the Italy international in the end.

That paved the way for the Reds to swoop in and secure his services from Juventus. He has been snapped up by Arne Slot to bolster his attacking department.

Liverpool’s latest recruit could have ended up at Bayern Munich if they had wanted him. Reporter Romano has written in his CaughtOffside column: “Yes, Bayern were offered this possibility in June but their top target was always a different kind of player like Olise – a different player with different skills. They appreciated Chiesa but they were not looking for that kind of player.” The Genoa-born man started his career at Fiorentina and rose up through their academy ranks. He was a regular for them at various different youth levels before breaking into their first-team.

Chiesa, who is now 26-years-old, scored 34 goals in 153 games to earn a move to Juventus. He initially joined the Serie A giants on loan before his switch was made permanent. The forward went on to fire 32 goals in 131 outings during his time in Turin. They then allowed him to depart this summer and it was Liverpool who got him in the end.

He said: “I’m so happy to be a Liverpool player. When Richard Hughes called me and he said, ‘Do you want to join Liverpool?’ – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans. So, I’m so happy and I can’t wait to get started.”

Slot added: “We are really happy to bring Federico to Liverpool. I don’t think anyone will need me to tell them about his quality because it has been very clear for a number of years in both club football and international football.

“Federico is at a really good age. He brings experience and talent, but at the same time he brings the potential to keep on getting better and this is something that really excites us. I have said all summer that it is not easy to sign players for Liverpool because the standard of players we have is so high but in Federico I firmly believe we are signing someone who enhances what is already here.”

He added: “It’s not just his talents physically; Federico has experience of winning trophies, of course one with his national team, and dealing with setbacks and challenges. It’s the mentality we want here at Liverpool. Not only this, but he is someone who has an incredible work-rate to match his talent.

“He is a player who can make an impact and can help the team, so this is credit to Richard Hughes and everyone involved in bringing him to Liverpool. For now, the priority is for Federico to join the squad, involve himself in training and after this we can look forward to what the future holds.”