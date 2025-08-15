Liverpool are set to sign Giovanni Leoni but are still keen to add another centre-back to their ranks.

Liverpool are poised to add their squad and continue their busy summer transfer window.

The Premier League champions have been strengthening from a position of power, having spent more than £250 million so far - including smashing their transfer record for Florian Wirtz.

But with two weeks remaining of the the window, the Reds are far from complete. Come Liverpool’s opening fixture of the Premier League season against AFC Bournemouth, they could well have another new face in their ranks.

Head coach Arne Slot has confirmed that Giovanni Leoni is on his way to Merseyside, Slot revealed that Liverpool agreed a deal with Italian side Parma - which is £26 million - and he landed in England on Thursday.

Leoni is a signing very much for the future. Aged 18, he enjoyed a breakthrough 2024-25 at Parma where he made 17 appearances and helped his club to Serie A survival. Several outfits in his homeland including Champions League runners-up Inter Milan were keen, while Manchester United and Newcastle United reportedly displayed late interest.

While Liverpool will be delighted to have got Leoni over the line, they are still hoping for more experience in central defence. Virgil van Dijk will remain first choice while Ibrahima Konate was his partner en route to the Premier League title, while Joe Gomez is also an option. But Konate and Gomez have both had injury problems in the past, while the former is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

While a fee of up to £35 million has been mooted, the Eagles will not want to sell for less than their valuation. They are competing in the Europa Conference League this term and could also lose key attacker Eberechi Eze, who is linked with Arsenal and Tottenham.

Newcastle had bids of up to £65 million turned down for Guehi last summer. “We’d like to keep hold of him. There’s a price and a situation where we might consider it," Parish told BBC Sport in August 2024.

“Somebody [in another interview] said he’s a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money. Realistically, homegrown, 24 years old, sensational talent, somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment it isn’t. He’ll still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it’s not impossible.

“He is certainly not making anybody’s life difficult, his agents are decent people. It’s a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference to how he performs.”

However, Guehi is keen on a move to Anfield and is not willing to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park. And according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool’s pursuit of the England international is still on. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Liverpool also want to sign Marc Guehi. That remains another focus for this crazy transfer window. Liverpool, the deal is absolutely done for Leoni and is absolutely on for Marc Guehi.”