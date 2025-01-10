Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have been linked with a number of players this window but will only sign a player if the right opportunity presents itself

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has made a fresh claim about the transfer market ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup clash with League Two side Accrington Stanley. The Dutchman was asked about the rumours surrounding the Anfield club at the moment but claimed "99 out of 100 times in the window it has been clear that almost all of these stories aren't true” as he refused to delve into transfer talk.

The biggest issue for Liverpool this month has been the long-term futures of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk. The trio are all out of contract at the end of the season and none of them have struck new deals. Liverpool do need to consider about future proofing their squad as they have been quiet in the transfer window over the last 12 months. No signings were made in January 2024 while Federico Chiesa was the only player to join the club last summer in an £11m deal from Juventus. Giorgi Mamardashvili did sign for the Reds after a £29m agreement was struck with Valencia but he will not arrive on Merseyside until the end of the current season.

Gittens ‘scouted’

One player Liverpool have already watched, according to Fabrizio Romano, is Borussia Dortmund rising star Jamie Gittens. The 20-year-old left Manchester City for Germany back in 2020 and has since made 81 appearances for Dortmund, with 14 goals and 14 assists.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "My understanding is that the big Premier League clubs are starting to move for Gittens. For example, my understanding is that several times scouts from Liverpool, scouts from Chelsea and more clubs have been in attendance to follow Jamie Gittens' progress at Borussia Dortmund."

However, the transfer expert did stress that a summer move was more likely as any move in January would be more difficult. Gittens is under contract at Dortmund until the summer of 2028 and the Bundesliga are under no pressure to part with the player this month.

Dortmund looking at Rashford amid Gittens interest

The outside interest in Gittens means Dortmund are actively in the market for new wingers. One player they have reportedly held talks with is Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford. There is said to be genuine interest in Rashford from Dortmund but the club are unlikely to be in a position to afford the England international's wages.

Rashford is set to leave Old Trafford after expressing a desire for a new challenge. He said in December after being dropped for the Manchester derby: "For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave it's going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person. If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. When I leave I'll make a statement and it will be from me.”