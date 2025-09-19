Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool 'remain convinced’ over pressing situation at Anfield

Will Liverpool play Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak together? | Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has been asked a burning question by Liverpool fans.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world caught the first sighting of Alexander Isak in his new club colours this week when he made his Liverpool debut. The British record transfer was named in Arne Slot’s starting lineup to take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Isak played just shy of an hour before being replaced by Hugo Ekitike, who dropped to the bench for the first time since signing for the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekitike’s substitute role sparked a fair amount of debate as fans wonder whether the Frenchman has now been demoted indefinitely in favour of Isak.

Will Liverpool play both Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike?

Liverpool made it crystal clear one of their priorities of the summer was to bring in a clinical new centre-forward.

The devastating loss of Diogo Jota left a hole in the team that will never be filled. Liverpool also opted to sell Darwin Nunez, with the club deciding they need a more reliable figure leading the line.

Ekitike made an instant impact on the Reds with the first goal of the Premier League season. He also provided an assist in the win over Bournemouth, as well as a key goal in their 3-2 victory over Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the record-breaking arrival of Isak raised question marks over Ekitike’s role. Fans asked Fabrizio Romano whether Liverpool plan to play the two strikers together at some point.

“Of course they do, it’s been just one game. Liverpool remain convinced they can play together,” the transfer expert answered in his latest GiveMeSport newsletter.

Alexander Isak being slowly eased into Liverpool life

Slot has confirmed the plan when it comes to Isak. The Dutch manager is easing the 25-year-old into the action due to his serious lack of training and playing time over the summer.

Due to the rift between him and Newcastle, Isak did not feature in the Magpies’ pre-season tour and had been training separately the rest of the team prior to his transfer to Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on Isak’s debut against Atletico Madrid, Slot said: “I was positively surprised by how fit he was. I was not surprised by the quality but it is always nice to see when a player starts how he started. It was a good start but only 60 minutes.

“I'm really happy he could start today. That's why we didn't play him against Burnley. He was good today and when Hugo came in, he was a big factor also. We have two great No.9s and we're going to use them, both of them, throughout the whole period they're here.”

Ahead of the Merseyside Derby on Saturday, Slot confirmed Isak ‘felt his body more than maybe ever before’ after his Champions League run out.

“So let’s see how he’s recovered today and then we’ll think about the line-up, mainly today, and you will hear it tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will take some time before Isak is fully ready to play 90 minutes for Liverpool, which is when the club will consider how he and Ekitike could play alongside each other.

In other news, Arne Slot confirms Liverpool news that David Moyes will no doubt be envious of - opinion