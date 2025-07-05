Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have knocked back another approach for this key Anfield star.

Liverpool aren’t being shy when it comes to offloading senior players this window. Despite inheriting a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp, Arne Slot is now putting his own stamp on his team, as they prepare to defend their Premier League title.

The Reds have had the media headlines in a vice-like grip with their impressive transfer links over the last month. Kickstarting the window off strong with the signing of Jeremie Frimpong, Liverpool moved quickly to get Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez over the line as well.

Their business hasn’t been without sales, though. After Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure, Liverpool sold Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah. Despite being solid options in the rotational fold, the Reds have opted to cash in to support the bigger picture.

Other players are expected to leave between now and the end of the window. Luis Diaz has been heavily linked with an exit in recent weeks but contrasting reports have been doing the rounds over whether he will stay or go.

Fabrizio Romano provides Luis Diaz update

Diaz is a highly sought-after player but Liverpool aren’t looking to give him up so easy.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions have knocked back another approach from a rival club. They had initially rejected Barcelona, who have been long-standing admirers of the Colombian.

“For Barcelona, the name of Luis Diaz has always remained internally, it's still a name they have on their shortlist. The focus of Barcelona, it's important to say, remains on Nico Williams,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Bayern tried in the past few days [to sign Luis Diaz] and Liverpool said no, they don't want to sell the player. The same answer was given to Barcelona a few weeks ago when they tried [to sign Diaz]. There is still the interest of Al-Nassr, so we will be following the situation.

“But for sure, the situation of Luis Diaz is going to be one to watch with this case of Bayern, and at the moment, the club saying no to his exit.”

Liverpool say Luis Diaz is ‘not for sale’

While earlier reports suggested Liverpool would sell Diaz for a fee, new updates claim they are ruling out a move for him altogether.

GiveMeSport has reported that Al-Nassr, home to Cristiano Ronaldo and former Red Sadio Mane, had made Diaz their ‘top target’ for this window. The Saudi Arabia club are looking to sign a left-winger, striker and holding midfielder, with Lucho high up the priority list.

However, Liverpool have ‘insisted’ Diaz is ‘not for sale’, forcing Al-Nassr to turn their attention elsewhere.

Liverpool signed Diaz in 2022 for an initial fee of £37 million from Porto. Since his arrival, his impressive performances in a red shirt have seen his value skyrocket, with Transfermarkt pinning him at a handsome €70 million (£60m).