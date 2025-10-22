General view before the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 31, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool remain linked with Marc Guehi after failing to sign him in the summer

Liverpool’s links with summer transfer target Marc Guehi remain strong as the January window approaches. The centre-back is expected to leave Crystal Palace in 2026 and he isn’t short of potential destinations.

The Reds came within a whisker of signing Guehi over the summer, when a Deadline Day deal looked to bring him to Anfield. However, after a U-turn decision from Palace in the 11th hour, conversations collapsed.

Eagles manager Oliver Glasner had reportedly expressed he was not happy with the club agreeing to sell the captain without a replacement. The Austrian boss has recently confirmed Guehi will be leaving the club next year.

Marc Guehi will leave Crystal Palace in 2026

“I think Marc has already told us that he doesn’t sign a new contract, so he will leave next year,” Glasner said earlier this week. “The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, ‘no, I want to make something different’. And that’s normal.

“And for us, it’s how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that’s all about how we are talking together.”

Whether Guehi leaves Crystal Palace as a free agent or during the January window remains to be seen. The manager wasn’t happy to see him depart without a replacement over the summer, so the half-way point of the season may be a similar story from Glasner’s point of view.

Liverpool are still in pursuit of Guehi but despite coming close to signing him over the summer, it does not guarantee their success in bringing him to Anfield in 2026.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool and Marc Guehi saga

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool ‘remain attentive and keen’ on signing Guehi next year. He is still ‘on the shortlist’ at Anfield but nothing has been pre-agreed since they came close to signing the England international in September. However, Romano has stressed that Liverpool ‘must be included’ in the conversation.

One thing the transfer expert believes is that a summer transfer is the most likely scenario, rather than a cash move in the new year.

Writing for GiveMeSport, Romano said: “Sources close to the matter see a transfer most likely to happen in July compared to January, but anything can happen based on injuries or important proposals.

“There are no discussions or negotiations taking place now, just initial calls to be well-informed on the situation for one of the best defenders in Europe who's available on a free transfer.

“Guehi will remain professional until the very end, but 2026 will be busy for him.”

Real Madrid are also in the running for Guehi’s signature and a previous report claimed that the centre-back had his head turned in their direction, despite agreeing personal terms with Liverpool just weeks before.

Real Madrid Confidencial has reported that Los Blancos are ready to offer a £30 million fee in attempt to sign Guehi in January, in attempt to see off the competition and get in there first.

