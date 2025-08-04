Liverpool remain linked with this popular Premier League target.

Liverpool remain keen on bringing in a new centre-back this summer following the departure of Jarell Quansah and the recent injury setback to Joe Gomez.

Clouds of doubt also continue to gather over the future of Ibrahima Konate, who is still yet to sign a new contract with the Reds. The France international is now at high risk of leaving the club as a free agent next summer, with Real Madrid lurking amid their recent registered interest.

Liverpool were quick to sign new full-backs in Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez but the centre of their defence remains an area of concern. Pre-season has shown the Reds are susceptible to counter-attacks, which needs fine-tuning before they begin their Premier League title-defending season.

Liverpool transfer latest on Marc Guehi

A number of names have been linked with a potential Anfield move this summer. Marc Guehi has been heavily mentioned for a while now, as his future seems to definitely lie away from Crystal Palace.

The England international is now into his final 12 months at Selhurst Park and there have been no signs of him committing to a new deal. Naturally, the Eagles want to see one of their star players stay at the club but as the clock ticks down, they have opened themselves up to the idea of a sale.

Fabrizio Romano has provided a brief update on Guehi’s situation with Palace via the latest GiveMeSport newsletter. When asked about the 25-year-old’s future and whether Liverpool could submit an offer this summer, the transfer expert replied: “Yes, still a possibility to see him leaving Palace this season. Liverpool will decide on defender soon.”

How much would Marc Guehi cost this summer?

If Crystal Palace want to avoid losing Guehi for free next year, they will need to consider letting him leave before the summer transfer window closes.

The centre-back has been gathering a lot of attention for a while now. Back in January, clubs were seriously considering a swoop midway through the season and the Eagles were demanding upwards of £65 million before they considered entertaining the idea of him leaving.

Now the risk of losing him for free has presented itself, recent reports have suggested the Palace have lowered their asking price to £40 million. The likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur also remain linked with Guehi, in competition with Liverpool.

BBC Sport reported that Liverpool are looking to negotiate that £40 million fee down further. The Reds ‘don't want to get drawn into a long saga’ over a Guehi deal and are waiting for the asking price to accuracy represent his current situation. If no club agrees a deal this summer, they will be able to sign him for free next year.

Signing Guehi for less than £40 million would be a very smart and cost effective move from the Reds, who have already splashed significant cash this summer, with other targets still looming on their radar as well.