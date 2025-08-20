Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 07, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have less than two weeks to wrap up their transfer business as links continue to Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are ready to bid again for Alexander Isak, it has been claimed by Fabrizio Romano, but only if Newcastle United ‘open doors’ to a possible exit.

Speaking before Isak publicly stated he ‘can’t continue’ at Newcastle, Romano revealed Isak has rejected a club record salary offer from the Magpies as he wants to make the move to Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have publicly responded to Isak’s comments in which he accused the club of breaking promises and being misleading. However, the club has conceded that Isak could be sold if the “conditions for sale” are met. They have insisted they do not see those conditions transpiring this summer.

There is still 10 days left in the window and the Magpies continue to be linked with several strikers with Isak threatening to never play for the club again. If the Reds get encouragement - they will be “very ready” with an improved offer. They have already seen a £110m bid rejected by Newcastle.

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool are ready to bid again for Alexander Isak

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "What I can tell you guys is that Newcastle got, again, a strong message from the player. Newcastle these weeks, July, August, always tried to approach Alexander Isak. Always tried to say, are you sure there is not even one single way to continue together?

“They even offered him a new contract with a record salary for the club, but also with an exit clause, to let the player go in 2026. Alexander Isak, again, is saying no chance. Alexander Isak has no intention to change his mind. Those close to Alexander Isak maintain the same position, only Liverpool Football Club. Only waiting for the next steps on this story."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "Liverpool are ready to bid again for Isak. I keep repeating that since July, and that's my position. Liverpool, if Newcastle will open doors, will be very ready with a new proposal. Forget about Liverpool not bidding.

“They will be very ready. They are very ready. And this is very clear after almost 10 days since this story is entering its really hot stages, and Liverpool never approached any other striker."

Arne Slot believes Alexander Isak is an “unbelievable threat”

Isak scored a stunning goal against Liverpool in a 3-3 draw at St James’ Park in December but missed the reverse game at Anfield as the Reds ran out 2-0 winners. He did feature in the Carabao Cup final and scored what proved to be a decisive second goal for the Magpies.

Ahead of the final, Slot said: "In the last game Isak wasn’t involved, in the first game he was involved. He is such an important player for them, he’s an unbelievable threat and has the speed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isak has four goals in six games against the Reds but has only been on the winning side once. He only has more goals against West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur. Since moving to England, he has scored 62 goals and provided 11 assists in 109 appearances for Newcastle.