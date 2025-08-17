Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot congratulates Liverpool's Italian striker #14 Federico Chiesa after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 15, 2025. Liverpool won the game 4-2. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool could have a reinvigorated player in their ranks as they look to retain the 2025-26 Premier League title

Federico Chiesa is happy to stay at Anfield beyond the summer despite exploring a potential exit from the club earlier in the transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian arguably enjoyed the best moment of his Liverpool career on Friday night as he volleyed home the decisive third goal against Bournemouth. The winger scored with two minutes of normal time remaining and celebrated in front of a jubilant Kop as he was swarmed by his teammates.

Arne Slot brutally left the former Juventus man out of Liverpool’s pre-season tour, with that decision seemingly spelling the end of Chiesa’s time on Merseyside.

However, he was introduced in place of record signing Florian Wirtz on Friday and delivered the key moment to allow the Reds to start their title defence off with a victory.

Fabrizio Romano reveals what has happened with Chiesa this summer

After being omitted from the club’s pre-season tour of the Far East, Chiesa was linked with a move back to Italy. He was given limited chances in his first campaign at Anfield but showed flashes of potential. He scored a late goal in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle United but his Premier League games were limited.

However, with Luis Diaz heading for the exit and the Reds instead looking to replace him with Alexander Isak, there remains space out on the wing and Chiesa is keen to show his worth. Liverpool are also set to sell another winger with Ben Doak close to joining Bournemouth.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “It was really a suffering season for Federico Chiesa, as I always mention, he always had a fantastic relationship with Arne Slot, with the staff and with the fans, an amazing relationship.

“Chiesa loves Liverpool, the club, the city, all the people, his teammates, so it was really difficult for him. Then he was left out of the preseason tour and the message was quite clear, there is no space for you here, basically.

“So in that moment obviously Chiesa explored the move to Italy, because he had to play and he dreams to go to the World Cup, if Italy will qualify, with the Italian national team.

“But then what happened? Luis Diaz left. Liverpool decided to put their effort on a striker - Isak - rather than on a winger, and so Chiesa started to say, okay, maybe I can be that winger who can help the squad.”

Federico Chiesa turns it around as Liverpool career given hope

Romano did insist an exit cannot yet be ruled out but Chiesa is happy to remain at the club.

He said: “Well, he completely changed it. His approach, and now Arne Slot is very happy with him. Chiesa is showing his quality, a crucial goal for Liverpool, but it's not just about the goal. You can see the approach, he's a completely different Federico physically.

“He's in a fantastic shape, and so at the moment, happy to stay at Liverpool, waiting to see what happens on the market, because we never know, maybe an important proposal comes from Italy, but at the moment Chiesa is very happy to stay at Liverpool.”