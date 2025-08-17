Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 07, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are looking for further additions to their squad ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline

Liverpool remain in talks with Crystal Palace over a potential deal for defender Marc Guehi with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisting the ‘deal is still on’.

The Reds opened their Premier League campaign with a 4-2 win over Bournemouth on Friday night. Arne Slot’s side looked a real threat going forward but questions remain about their defence with the Cherries coming from 2-0 down to draw level before late goals from Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool confirmed a deal for Giovanni Leoni on Friday with the 18-year-old defender joining the Reds from Serie A side Parma. However, with uncertainty over Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future, there is a feeling the Reds need another option in central defence.

Konate’s performance left many questions over where his head might be at with Jamie Carragher branding his performance as shocking.

Fabrizio Romano gives update on Marc Guehi to Liverpool

Guehi has been linked with the Reds for much of the summer and this week it was claimed he had agreed personal terms with the Anfield club. He has just 12 months left on his deal at Selhurst Park but does not intend to pen new terms.

It means he could be available for a cut-price fee this summer but if he stays put, his intention will be to leave on a free transfer in 2026.

Providing an update on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “On Liverpool, I insist, they are still working for Marc Guehi, there is still a conversation ongoing with Crystal Palace, still a conversation ongoing with player side, because the agreement with the player is okay, from what I'm hearing.

“Still waiting to see what happens club to club but Marc Guehi wants to go to Liverpool. If it's not now, it's going to be in the future, but now the deal is still on, from what I'm hearing, so keep an eye still on Marc Guehi, because Giovanni Leoni was introduced at Anfield, but that remains the priority, again, for Liverpool, also for Marc Guehi, not only for Leoni.”

What Giovanni Leoni said about joining Liverpool

With one new deal agreed for a defender this week, Leoni sat down to discuss his move to Liverpool. Asked if it was an easy decision to come to Anfield, he said: “Yes, easy – because it’s one of the best clubs in the world. I didn’t say no!”

He added: “I’m very happy to be here. It’s a really great sensation and I’m honoured to be here.

“Only because it’s one of the best clubs in the world. It’s not possible to say no to this club.

“I want to improve a lot with my new teammates in training and after on the pitch, in the Premier League and the Champions League.”