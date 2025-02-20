Liverpool are expected to be active in the summer transfer market

Liverpool are poised for a busy summer of transfer activity after a quiet couple of windows. Federico Chiesa is the only player the Reds have signed under Arne Slot for this season, as they paid £12m to lure him from Juventus back in August.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has completed a deal to join the Reds but will not move to Anfield until the end of the season. His arrival brings questions over the future of Caoimhin Kelleher with Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Chelsea linked with the Republic of Ireland international.

Speaking in January Slot said the club were working on potential deals ahead of the summer. He told BBC Sport in January: "Liverpool should always be competing for a league title, we should always be competing for the Champions League. I'm hoping I will be able to keep the club at that level.

"I know people sometimes question this because they haven't seen us doing a lot in the transfer market in the summer and now in the winter as well. There's a reason for that - because we're happy with the squad. But I do know we're definitely working on strengthening in the summer."

Romano ‘expects’ Liverpool to sign a centre-back

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has said he expects Liverpool to recruit a new centre-back during the summer. The Reds only have four options in the position following Joel Matip’s exit and subsequent retirement. Due to Joe Gomez’s injury, Slot is left with just Jarrell Quansah as back-up to first-choice pair Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk. The latter’s long-term future is also unresolved and as things stand he will leave Anfield on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said when discussing Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen: “Let's see what Liverpool will decide to do. Because I expect Liverpool to sign an important centre-back, in the summer transfer window. And so, Huijsen could be an attractive option. But again, at this point, still no negotiation. Still no direct contact. We have to be patient and see what happens next for this big talent.”

It was revealed earlier this week that Huijsen will be available for £50m in the summer window but there’s reportedly interest from across the Premier League.

Huijsen shining at Bournemouth

The 19-year-old joined the Cherries in the summer and has played his part in a fine Premier League campaign. Bournemouth are in the hunt for a Champions League spot as they sit fifth, one point behind Manchester City in fourth. Huijsen has played 19 times in the league, scoring two goals.

He scored against Tottenham in early December as the Cherries won 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium. His manager Andoni Iraola said after that game: "I think he has shown from the beginning that he can do this. He plays with confidence and even though he is 19-years-old he has played a few games. But now with the injury to Marcos [Senesi], he for sure will have to play more.

"It is not always easy to play as a defender in the Premier League, but I hope the young players can grow together and continue their development. The good thing for them is that they have room to improve."