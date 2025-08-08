Liverpool are looking to sign a new centre-back before the transfer window closes.

Liverpool remain locked into the entertaining transfer saga that is their pursuit of Alexander Isak. In order to get a deal over the line for the Swedish star, the Reds are likely going to have to wait for Newcastle United to bring in a replacement.

Having been snubbed of multiple targets already this transfer window, it remains to be seen whether the Magpies will be able to sign a new centre-forward in time to open the door for Isak.

While a lot of eyes are keeping tabs on any developments there, Liverpool are also still in need of a new centre-back. Following the departure of Jarell Quansah, Arne Slot has just three senior central defenders on his roster right now.

Marc Guehi has emerged as one of their leading targets but they are showing interest in other candidates as well.

Liverpool ‘closely monitoring’ Italian defender

According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are ‘closely monitoring’ rising Italian star Giovanni Leoni this window. Despite being just 18 years of age, the defender became a regular starter in Parma’s team towards the end of last season.

Leoni is ‘already on’ Liverpool’s shortlist for potential summer spending but the report says the interest has not reached any sort of advanced stage at this point. Right now, the Reds’ focus is on Guehi, who is into the final 12 months of his contract with Crystal Palace.

Plettenberg has named Leoni as ‘definitely one to watch’ for both this transfer window and the following one, with ‘several top Italian clubs’ also showing interest in signing the impressive young local talent.

Fabrizio Romano has also provided an update on Liverpool’s interest in the Parma star and claims that if they were to decide on a move for Leoni, it would ‘change everything’ for others in the race for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano update on Liverpool interest in Leoni

“Giovanni Leoni is very well liked at Liverpool. He’s highly regarded because he’s one of the most promising young centre-backs currently around,” Romano said on his Italian-speaking YouTube channel.

“Everyone really likes Leoni, we know about Inter, Juventus, really all the big clubs have made moves for Leoni to understand the situation. But to date no one is in advanced, concrete negotiations with Parma and Parma still hope to keep the player.

“It’s clear that if Liverpool were to decide on Leoni, that would change everything. It would be difficult for others to compete. They are looking for a young centre back and he is on their shortlist. However, it’s not an advanced or finalised deal with an offer on the table, so patience will be needed.”

Slot recently confirmed that Gomez has a ‘minor injury’ but seems untroubled by this news, citing he has ‘numerous players’ who can fill in at centre-back. Despite not being natural in the role, Slot named Andy Robertson and Wataru Endo as back-up options in Gomez’s absence.

