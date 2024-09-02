Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool summer signing in best transfer deals

Fabrizio Romano names his top 10 transfers of the 2024 summer transfer window | Fabrizio Romano, YouTube

Liverpool FC transfer news: The summer window saw Liverpool sign just two players but they earned plenty through sales.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has paid Liverpool a huge compliment for their summer spending having named one of their signings in his top 10 deals of the window.

While fans watched their rivals all spend willingly, they were restricted to months of speculation as every other club in Europe’s top five leagues brought additions to their clubs. Then, after a failed attempt to prise midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, the tensions began to rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool then completed their first deal in the final week of the window, signing goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in a deal worth £29.5m. Yet, he didn’t feel like a new addition given he will remain in Spain until the end of the season. The signing of Federico Chiesa not long after definitely gave the squad and the fans a boost. Especially given he was signed for as little as £10m.

However, it was Mamardashvili who was included in Romano’s top 10 list. The 23-year-old has enjoyed an incredible year having been awarded La Liga’s ‘Best Goalkeeper’ Award before then going on to achieve the joint-most saves by a keeper in a European Championships group stage for Georgia at Euro 2024. Seen as the future in the role for Liverpool, he could well succeed Alisson Becker, who has been regarded as one of the best in world football across the past five years.

“Liverpool have signed a super player with the capture of Georgian international Mamardashvili. I think it’s quite an underrated transfer because he will be a very important player for the club in the future,” Romano said. “Of course, Liverpool have Alisson, who has been a brilliant goalkeeper for the club, and this is a signing from Liverpool with one eye on the future. Mamardashvili will be a fantastic replacement when the time is right.

“In my opinion, Mamardashvili is worth a lot more than what Liverpool are going to pay for the player. He is a player that will be worth double that fee in the future,” Romano concluded.

Here’s his full list:

1. Joao Neves, 19, Benfica to PSG (€59.92m)

2. Willian Estevao, 17, Palmeiras to Chelsea (€34.00m)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Giorgi Mamardashvili, 23, Valencia to Liverpool (€30.00m, joins in 2025)

4. Savinho, 20, Troyes to Manchester City (€25.00m)

5. Ian Maatsen, 22, Chelsea to Aston Villa (€44.50m)

6. Yan Couto, 22, Manchester City to Borussia Dortmund (Loan)

7. Nico Paz, 19, Real Madrid to Como (€6.00m)

8. Noussair Mazraoui, 26, Bayern Munich to Manchester United (€15.00m)

9. Yaser Asprilla, 20, Watford to Girona (€18.00m)

10. Désiré Doué, 19, Stade Rennais to PSG (€50m)