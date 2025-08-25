Fabrizio Romano reveals Newcastle’s plan for Alexander Isak after Liverpool clash

Alexander Isak looks on for Newcastle | Getty Images

Liverpool and Newcastle United will lock horns in a highly anticipated match this evening.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed Newcastle United’s updated stance on Alexander Isak and their plan for him after they face Liverpool this evening.

The two sides are the only ones left to play this game-week and the clash promises to be an electric one. With tensions sky high, some have dubbed the fixture the ‘Alexander Isak derby’, with the player in question still currently in limbo over his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker will not be included in Eddie Howe’s squad tonight and he continues to train separately from the rest of his teammates. Isak has made it clear to Newcastle he wants to leave the club but it seems the Magpies are doing all they can to integrate him back into the team.

Newcastle United plan for Alexander Isak

Newcastle confirmed in a statement they will welcome Isak back into the fold once he is ‘ready to rejoin his teammates’. Their comments came after the player’s explosive words on Instagram, claiming trust had been lost and a move was best for all involved.

Eddie Howe has also spoken about how he would love to see Isak training and playing with the team again. Now, it seems the club plan to try and make that happen.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano reported: “The [match] between Newcastle and Liverpool is coming. Obviously it’s going to be an important moment because it’s going to close this story between Newcastle and Liverpool and then from Tuesday we will understand more on the Isak story – whether he’s going to Liverpool or whether Newcastle are going to keep the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Newcastle, internally, hope that this week after the game Isak can return to training. Newcastle really hope that. Internally they have this feeling that they want to convince Isak to be back in training after the game on Monday.”

Looking to ‘convince’ Isak to return to the team is a very determined move from Newcastle. Their star player has publicly spoken against the club and admitted he wants to leave but the plan is reportedly still to reach an agreement to get him back into main team training.

Are Liverpool still looking to sign Alexander Isak?

We’ve now entered crunch time in the transfer window, with the deadline now very much in sight. Clubs have just a week to get any final signings and sales over the line before the window slams shut for the year.

Liverpool are still very much in the picture for Isak, with Romano reporting that they ‘remain in their position’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They want Isak, they will attack for Isak, but it will depend on Newcastle. This story completely depends on Newcastle. Isak wants Liverpool and Liverpool are prepared to pay, but Newcastle are the ones who decide and Newcastle will try their best to keep the player.”

TEAMtalk has reported that Liverpool are considering a £130 million bid in a last gasp attempt to sign Isak. The Magpies are also looking to sign new centre-forward options, which could finally open the door to an Isak exit. Time is rapidly running out, though, and Newcastle have already firmly rejected a £110 million offer from their Premier League rivals.