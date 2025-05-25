Florian Wirtz. . (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are ahead of Bayern Munich in the race to sign Florian Wirtz.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are hoping to swiftly tie up a deal to sign Florian Wirtz to ‘avoid any surprise’ it has been suggested.

The Reds have emerged as the frontrunners to sign the playmaker from Bayer Leverkusen. Wirtz had appeared he was heading to Bayern Munich for several months, but Liverpool have stolen a march.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Germany international, regarded as one of Europe’s best young talents, is valued at around £126 million by Leverkusen. Last season, he helped Die Werkself claim their maiden Bundesliga title along with the DFB-Pokal. In total, Wirtz has plundered 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances for the club.

Liverpool’s campaign is still to be completed as they face Crystal Palace at Anfield today - and will lift the Premier League trophy after the game. But the Reds are already making moves ahead of the summer transfer window opening next month.

And to avert the risk of the Wirtz deal breaking down, Liverpool are keen to wrap it up quickly, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said: “Liverpool are working on it with Bayern Leverkusen. [There is] constant contact, it will be more than 100 million euros and also a big part of this package is what they're negotiating. easy/ difficult add-ons, how to activate the add-ons, how to activate the payment terms. Florian Wirtz told Bayer Leverkusen: 'I want to go, I want to sign for Liverpool, I want to play at Anfield, I like what Arne Slot told me'. so the project was really appreciated by Florian Wirtz.

“Florian Wirtz has a deal with Liverpool and now it's on Liverpool to close the deal with Bayer Leverkusen. I don’t expect a 2-3 week saga. Liverpool want to sign him fast and avoid any surprise, so are working on completing this package for Florian Wirtz and are on the right way to get one of the best players in the world. It is progressing very well and the hope is to get it done quick and to have 'here we go' one of the best signings in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at a fan festival at Bayern Park on Saturday, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer admitted that the Bundesliga champions are braced to lose out on Wirtz. He said: "Max Eberl [Bayern's director of sport] informed me that Florian Wirtz is probably leaning towards Liverpool. I can't say how things will transpire with Leverkusen."