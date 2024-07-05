Liverpool Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool could secure 'long-term target' for just £21m

Liverpool transfer rumours | Getty Images Liverpool transfer rumours: The Italian star is free to leave this summer. Juventus are reportedly ready to let Liverpool long-term target Federico Chiesa leave this summer, for just £21m. Thiago Motta is the new boss in Turin and he looks set to make some bold changes - with one of those being the exit of the 26-year-old. Having won the European Championships in 2021 as well as making 131 appearances for Juventus, he is unlikely to be part of the new era.

The surprising revelation came from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who revealed on X that Juve are ready to part ways with the versatile attacker with his deal set to expire next season. Romano wrote: ‘Juventus decision on Federico Chiesa is clear: plan to sell Italian winger this summer with contract due to expire June 2025. Thiago Motta doesn’t see Chiesa as key part of his project, looking for solutions. Juventus want to bring in a new winger after Koopmeiners.’

It’s also been reported that a fee of €25m (£21m) plus add-ons will be enough to secure a deal. This is a stark contrast from the fees demanded when he was in the best form of his career a few years ago. Currently valued at €35m by Transfermarkt, it shows that his stock was highest at €70m during late 2021, which came in the aftermath of that Euros win.

Capable of playing anywhere across the front line, as well as either flank, his versatility, ability with both feet and direct style of play looked like a perfect fit for Liverpool - especially coming off a season with 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions. However, his career trajectory was halted due to an ACL injury suffered in January 2022 which led to just six games in 18 months.

It was also claimed that a £86m fee was once lodged years ago which shows their historical interest; after all, there’s no smoke without fire. This led Chiesa to eventually speak out on the interest in 2023 - "I am here working with the international team and our goal in the Nations League, then we will see. I am at Juventus and I am thinking about Juventus."

