Liverpool coach Johnny Heitinga is in talks about a return to Ajax.

Arne Slot could be about to lose one of his trusted Liverpool backroom members, it has been suggested.

The Dutchman delivered the Premier League title in his maiden campaign as Anfield head coach. After arriving on Merseyside last summer to fill the gargantuan void of Jurgen Klopp and his staff, Slot appointed his long-time lieutenant, Sipke Hulshoff, as his assistant. They won the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup together at Feyenoord.

It was perhaps a surprise when Johnny Heitinga was added to Slot’s backroom. While the former Netherlands international was a highly rated coach, it was the fact that he had played for Liverpool’s fierce rivals Everton for five years during his playing career. Heitinga had worked with David Moyes at West Ham and had a spell at Ajax interim manager before arriving at the Reds.

The 41-year-old’s impact during the Reds’ title success was important as he helped improve players such as Ryan Gravenberch at the AXA Training Centre. However, after just a year at Liverpool, he could be departing to go on his own managerial journey.

What’s been said

It is claimed that Heitinga is in talks to return to Ajax. The Dutch giants finished second in the Eredivisie this season, just missing out on the title to PSV Eindhoven. However, they opted to part ways with head coach Francesco Farioli and are looking for a new incumbent.

Heitinga appears to be the frontrunner for the role, with Liverpool reportedly giving him permission to hold talks. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X: “Liverpool gives permission to John Heitinga for talks with Ajax as negotiations to become the new head coach are advanced. Liverpool have begun the process of looking at replacements if the Heitinga deal goes through, as looks likely.”

Heitinga’s career

Heitinga came through the youth ranks at Ajax’s famed academy and made 215 appearances in his first spell before returning to end his playing career at the club. After hanging up his boots, the former defender subsequently joined the De Godenzonen’s academy coaching staff in 2017, first working with the under-19s and then stepping up to the reserves.

In January 2023, he was handed the first-team job on an interim basis following the dismissal of Alfred Schreuder. Ajax finished third in the league and lost the KNVB Cup final but Heitinga was not handed the role on a permanent basis.

He joined West Ham that summer but departed alongside Moyes, who did not sign a new contract. Heitinga was subsequently headhunted by Liverpool where he has made a marked impact. This season, he took charge of Premier League wins over Newcastle United and Southampton while Slot and Hulshoff served two-match touchline bans.

Slot was asked about the prospect of Heitinga departing Liverpool for Ajax. Speaking before the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on the final day of the season, the Liverpool supremo said: “If Ajax would be smart they would consider him. He is ready to take on a job like that. If John is smart, he would stay here one more season.”