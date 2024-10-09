Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have lost just one match in the Arne Slot era so far.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are enjoying a strong start to their first chapter under Arne Slot and head into the international break at the top of the Premier League table. As well as their almost perfect start to the campaign, the Reds have also won all of their Champions League and Carabao Cup fixtures so far.

Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz are in fiery form in attack, with the latter named in the WhoScored? Team of the Season so far following the first seven Premier League fixtures. Liverpool also boast the best defensive record so far, having conceded just two goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even with an early injury blow to Alisson, the Reds have rallied and their hard work has put them at the top of the tree, a point clear of Arsenal and Manchester City. They have a tough run of fixtures coming up after the break, starting with them hosting Chelsea at Anfield on October 20th. Liverpool will then take on Arsenal at the Emirates a week later, in which could be an early boost in the battle for the title.

After Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving Merseyside earlier this year, Liverpool were in the headlines for weeks as fans and the media speculated over how the team would look with a new manager at the hilt. After being heavily linked with Xabi Alonso, Rúben Amorim and Roberto De Zerbi, the Reds finally confirmed the arrival of Slot, who has impressed those around him and watching closely.

Fabrizio Romano has shed some light on the Dutchman’s strong introduction to his Liverpool tenure, which could play a big part in key players opting to commit their future to the club.

Writing in his latest Daily Briefing column, the transfer expert has described Slot as a ‘very good appointment’ for Liverpool, who have dropped points on just one occasion so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some fans have been asking me for insight into how Arne Slot has made such a strong start after the big challenge of replacing Jurgen Klopp. It’s certainly been a very good appointment — Slot has a good feeling with the players, but also he’s generally a very humble guy, and this was appreciated in the dressing room and also among the new directors.

“Apart from that, he is of course very good tactically, this is not new as already at Feyenoord we could see that he was an excellent manager, but the way he’s entered Liverpool’s world has been really appreciated. This was probably the secret of this excellent start.”

As things stand, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all now well into the final 12 months of their contracts. However, if this run of form under Slot continues, one or more of them could opt to pen new deals and remain part of this exciting new chapter at the club.

Alexander-Arnold recently admitted that his main drive in his career to win silverware and he wants to be at a club with the same vision as him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to win trophies, I am a player who is highly motivated by trophies and winning things and being elite. So that is probably the main factor of anything, if you have a personality that is elite, who wants to win and will do anything to win then that is what drives me.”