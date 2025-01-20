Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool and Chelsea have both been linked with the Borussia Dortmund star.

Liverpool have ‘sent scouts’ to watch Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Gittens, reports suggest.

The 20-year-old is having a sensational season for the Bundesliga outfit, who sit only 10th in the table. He has been the standout performer, recording 11 goals and five assists in 26 appearances. The highlight so far has been netting the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich.

Gittens has trodden the same path as Jude Bellingham and Jaden Sancho by leaving England to develop his career in Germany. He departed Manchester City’s academy to join Die Schwarzgelben in 2020 when only aged 16. It’s a career move that has paid off given Gittens’ eye-catching development but, hailing from Reading, he has been linked back to his home country.

The England under-21 international is some said to be on Liverpool’s radar. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested the Reds have been tracking Gittens’ progress this season and have sent club scouts ‘several times’ to monitor his progress. Chelsea are also said to be keen but it will be very tough’ to sign Gittens in the January transfer window.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano said: “Borussia Dortmund want to keep the player and see him as a crucial part of their season. But in case something crazy happens or in the summer, Chelsea and Liverpool are monitoring the situation. Chelsea have made some contact to ask about the situation of the players. Liverpool are this point are monitoring the player in terms of scouting so they have special attention so let’s see what is going to happen next.”

Transfermrkt values Gittens at €50 million and he is under contract at Dortmund until 2028. Liverpool currently have six attacking options in Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa. However, Salah’s future still remains unclear, with his contract expiring at the end of the season despite firing 21 goals and 17 assists this campaign.

Meanwhile, Diaz has previously been linked with departing Liverpool for a move to Barcelona and Nunez’s future could be unclear despite coming off the bench to fire a late double in last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Brentford. The Uruguay international has struggled to become a regular starter since arriving at Anfield from Benfica for a joint-club record fee of £75 million.

Head coach Arne Slot has admitted he is unlikely to make any major moved in the January transfer window as Liverpool top the Premier League table by six points. Speaking earlier this month, the Reds head coach said: “It would be a bit weird if I said during the summer break that we’re very happy with the team and then I told you something different now.

“You always look at the market, this club has always done that. We did that with the goalkeeper (Giorgi Mamardashvili) who we don’t even have at the moment. If there’s a chance in the market then this club always tries to bring that chance in but the team is in a good place.”