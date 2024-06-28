Why Newcastle are linked with a £25m defender who scored one of last season's worst own goals | Getty Images

A closer look at what Liverpool’s Premier League rivals have been up to on the transfer market this week.

The transfer window officially opened for business two weeks ago and Premier League clubs have wasted no time in making their summer moves. Liverpool are eyeing up their targets in preparation for what could be a busy period following the arrival of Arne Slot.

The Reds will be hoping to challenge at the top of the Premier League table again next season but as they scout their potential new summer signings, others around them are also working on their recruitment. As we head into the weekend, we’ve been on rival watch and rounded up some of the latest headlines for Liverpool’s competition.

Newcastle pushing to sell 11-goal winger

As the profit and sustainability rules (PSR) deadline looms closer, clubs are scrambling to get their affairs in order before they submit their accounts. Sides like Newcastle United are treading carefully to ensure they comply with PSR and a number of their players have been transfer listed, or at least linked with exits, in order to earn them some cash before June 30th.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies are ‘still trying to sell’ Yankuba Minteh, who only arrived at St. James’ Park last summer and is yet to make a single appearance in black and white. The transfer expert has branded the 19-year-old as ‘one to watch’ over the next 24-48 hours as he looks set to be moved on just one year after putting pen to paper.

Newcastle immediately sent Minteh out on loan to Feyenoord, where he hit the ground running with 11 goals and six assists in all competitions, including a goal in the Champions League against Celtic. However, it’s unlikely he will get the chance to replicate this form for the Magpies as they have made him available for £30 million this window.

Everton had been in contact with Newcastle over a move for Minteh but talks fell through after they reportedly refused to meet his asking price, according to FootballTransfers. Romano has reported that Olympique Lyonnais have ‘made the best proposal’ for the Gambian winger, despite the player still being keen on an Everton switch. Minteh and Newcastle are expected to ‘make a decision soon’ on where his future lies.

Man United offer Sancho to rivals

The ongoing Jadon Sancho saga is far from over as Manchester United have now reportedly offered him to some of their closest rivals. That’s according to TEAMtalk, who report that the Red Devils have ‘signalled their intent’ to sell the winger permanently this summer.

Despite enjoying his time back at Dortmund, the Bundesliga giants are not in a position to sign him permanently. As a result, United have invited Chelsea and Arsenal to make a move for Sancho, as they are ‘so desperate’ to cash in. They have also made surprise contact with rivals Manchester City and offered them the chance to be reunited with the England international.