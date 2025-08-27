Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer | Getty Images

Liverpool beat Newcastle United on Monday night amid interest in Alexander Isak

Liverpool are running out of time to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak with the transfer deadline fast approaching.

The window shuts for Premier League clubs at 7pm on Monday. The Reds are interested in Isak and have submitted a £110m bid for the player but saw that flatly rejected. Isak has since publicly accused Newcastle of breaking promises made to him, with the Magpies issuing an official response saying no assurances had been made over his potential exit.

The Reds beat Newcastle 3-2 in a dramatic Premier League clash on Monday with 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha firing home the winner in the 100th minute after the Reds had been pegged back by the 10-man Magpies.

Ahead of that game, Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben held direct talks with Isak in the player’s home in an attempt to get him back into the squad. Isak has not been playing or training for the Magpies for a number of weeks now.

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan was present at St James’ Park on Monday but did not attend the talks with Isak. However, he did back Reuben visiting Isak in an attempt to re-integrate him.

Fabrizio Romano drops big Alexander Isak update as Newcastle owner talks fail

However, despite Newcastle’s efforts to talk Isak down from his refusal to play for the club, they have been unable to convince the striker to come back into the side. That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who said on his YouTube channel: “Alexander Isak insists on his position, on his desire, on his clear view - he wants to go to Liverpool.

“So despite the efforts from important, really important people at Newcastle, the message coming from the player, from his agent in this direct contact he's having with the most important people into the board, into the management of Newcastle United is that he wants to go to Liverpool.

“He wants to play for Liverpool. And you know after weeks and weeks and weeks to take this position even with a few days before the end of the transfer window in front of the most important people at Newcastle, well it's showing how Alexander Isak is really not changing his point.

Liverpool maintain their focus on Alexander Isak

“So let's see what's going to happen. Liverpool remain there. Liverpool are still not advancing on other options. Liverpool are still having a total focus, today [Tuesday] at least. Then Liverpool can't wait forever. That's also clear. At some point they need a striker. So if it's not going to be Isak they will need to look at the market.

“Liverpool will maintain their total focus on Alexander Isak. They want to go for Alexander Isak. They consider Alexander Isak, I told you several times, the perfect opportunity, the perfect striker, a big chance on the market with no competition basically.

“Because for financial reasons, for technical reasons, for whatever reason, the player is not negotiating with any other club, only Liverpool, and so it's their chance. It's a big opportunity to become the new striker, one of the best strikers around to wear the Liverpool shirt. So let's follow that situation. Let's see what happens.”

The biggest issue for Liverpool is Newcastle’s inability so far to sign a new striker who could replace Isak. They are highly unlikely to consider a bid from the Reds unless they can sign two strikers, having let Calum Wilson leave the club already this summer.