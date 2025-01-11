Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A club has offered a huge wage increase to Liverpool target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have found themselves linked with exciting Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this month and there is already no shortage of updates on the situation. Of course, the Reds aren’t alone with their interest and it’s looking like they’ll have to plunge deep into their transfer fund if they are serious about negotiating a deal.

The Athletic has reported that Kvaratskhelia is not a candidate they are ‘specifically’ looking to sign at Anfield but he is certainly a player the club admires. Liverpool are ‘keeping tabs’ on the current situation and could lodge an official approach, should the opportunity present itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kvaratskhelia is predominantly a left-winger, which is a position already well-stacked at Liverpool. Due to the versatility of the attacking row, Arne Slot has been able to play about with his front three this season. Cody Gakpo, who has spent a lot of time as a No.9 for Liverpool, has been able to enjoy time in his natural position on the left. Luis Díaz is also primarily a left-winger but he has enjoyed spells as a centre-forward too this season.

Additionally, both Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez have shown they can play on the left of the attack as well, so that position is not really an urgent focus for Liverpool at this moment in time. It hasn’t stopped the rumours from circulating though.

Rivals ‘discussing terms’ with Kvaratskhelia

Valued as one of the most expensive wingers on the planet by Transfermarkt, it’s no surprise clubs are scrambling to convince Kvaratskhelia to join their ranks. Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly heavily involved in negotiations.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the French giants are in talks with the player and are offering more than four times his current wage in Italy. Napoli have also placed an €80 million (£67m) valuation on his head, which they are standing firm on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Napoli’s formal request for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains around €80m package. Direct negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain are ongoing, as revealed today. Talks underway. Kvaratskhelia’s camp, discussing terms with PSG as they’re offering over x4 his current salary,” Romano revealed on social media.

Romano also recently reported that Napoli are looking to tie their winger down to a new deal but their latest offer ‘remains on the table’ and there has been ‘no answer’ from Kvaratskhelia about extending his contract. The Georgia international is under contract with the Serie A side until 2027.

Kvaratskhelia looking for a move

Whether it’s to PSG, Liverpool or somewhere else in the world, all signs are pointing to Kvaratskhelia leaving Napoli at some point this year. The player’s agent Mamuka Jugeli, along with his father, started looking to push for a move for Kvaratskhelia over the summer, following Napoli’s nightmare season.

The reigning Serie A champions relinquished their crown and finished tenth in the league. Agent Jugeli told Imedia at the time: “We want to leave Napoli, but we’re waiting for the end of the Euros. Our priority is to move to a team that plays Champions League.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gli Azzurri have had a much better season this time round and are currently first in Italy’s top flight. However, there is competition from Atalanta and reigning champions Inter for this season’s title.