Fabrizio Romano update as Paris-Saint Germain add Liverpool ‘target’ and Arne Slot-favourite to transfer list
Paris-Saint Germain have reportedly added Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruidia to their transfer list amid Liverpool’s interest.
The 23-year-old was a key figure for Arne Slot during his time at the Dutch club, utilizing him across multiple positions such as right-back, centre-back and midfield. He featured 47 times in all competitions and wore the captain’s armband on 25 occasions.
Having built a strong reputation across the last few years, it’s only natural that he’s started to attract suitors. One of those is Liverpool, as was previously reported, as reports from Holland stated that there was a ‘greater than 50% chance’ of him signing for the Reds. But competition has since emerged. PSG are one side who are looking at a permanent deal next season and, according to Fabrizio Romano, they aren’t the only ones.
He wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Lutsharel Geertruida has been added to the list of centre backs monitored by Paris Saint-Germain. Edmond Tapsoba, another name on PSG shortlist for new centre back after excellent season at Leverkusen. Premier League clubs also keen on both Geertruida & Tapsoba.’
The question of whether Liverpool need Geertruida is something to debate; he could be a versatile option that Slot knows inside-out and can play across multiple positions. Plus, Joel Matip’s exit leaves a hole to be filled at the back and, at 23, he has years to develop.
Granted, his best position is at right-back where he played the majority of his games last season but with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley already in that position, they may not need him. Although, with the England international enjoying a stint in midfield at Euro 2024, he may be trusted there at club level - but that is certainly just a theory at the current time.
Fans can keep an eye on the Dutchman across the course of the tournament as Holland continue to progress but he failed to come off the bench in their first game. Despite that, his versatility will be needed the further they progress.
