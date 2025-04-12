Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool and there are conversations regarding Virgil van Dijk now in progress.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge weight has been lifted off Liverpool fans’ shoulders following the confirmation that Mohamed Salah has penned a new deal with the club.

In a sensational announcement, Liverpool shared the long-awaited news that the Egyptian King has committed to another two years at Anfield. Virgil van Dijk is also expected to follow suit, with multiple outlets reporting that is he also due to sign a two-year extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Virgil van Dijk will sign his new deal at Liverpool valid until June 2027 very soon, agreement done. All details of the contract have been sealed, also approved by the lawyers and VVD will put pen to paper before end of the season. Two more years. Salah and Virgil, confirmed.”

Romano may have reported a positive breakthrough with Van Dijk but it is not expected to create a domino effect with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

No new Liverpool contract for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Links between Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid have been ongoing for a while now and it was recently made widespread knowledge that the right-back is closing in on confirming a deal with the Spanish side.

Speaking on the latest Here We Go Podcast, Romano said the Alexander-Arnold situation is something he is continuously asked about but sadly for those supporters holding out for good news, nothing has changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let’s wait for the formal steps. Formal steps means Trent signs the deal at Real Madrid, Real Madrid call Liverpool to say, ‘Okay, we’ve signed the player’. This is always part of the process when it’s about top clubs and free agents, so let’s wait for those steps to say he’s done,” Romano said.

“Again, I can confirm what we said one month ago here: The idea is absolutely for Trent Alexander-Arnold to go to Real Madrid. The plan is very clear, there are no changes - the expectation is for Trent to be with Madrid next season, so nothing has changed.

“I know after the excitement you have for two players like Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk maybe for Liverpool fans they have this dream of completing a comeback on the transfer market and trying to keep Trent. But my understanding is that Real Madrid are still very relaxed and confident to make it happen.”

Arne Slot comments on Mo Salah contract

With 32 goals and 22 assists across the board so far this season, Salah has once again been a key part of Liverpool’s set-up. The Egyptian is on track to win the Golden Boot in the Premier League this season and he is also set to wrap up yet another campaign as the Reds’ top scorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s clash with West Ham, Arne Slot told the media that he is ‘happy’ with Salah’s new deal and knows it is a ‘relief’ for supporters.

“It's a good message, I assume and I think,” the boss said. “It shows that, again, we are ambitious, we want to keep a very good player like Mo Salah at this club. We've worked hard, and by we I mean the ownership (Fenway Sports Group), Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, to achieve that. And that's a good start for this summer, clearly.”

In other news, Arne Slot makes hilarious Mo Salah and FSG 'money' admission after new Liverpool contract confirmed