‘Fake news’ - Liverpool legend rejects claims of Mason Greenwood interest

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has branded reports linking Mason Greenwood to Al Ettifaq as ‘fake news’ following the news the player would be leaving Manchester United.

Gerrard was appointed manager at the Saudi Pro League side earlier this summer with the club winning their opening two games of the league season. Jordan Henderson has also made the move to the club, joining for an initial £12m from the Reds last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports on Tuesday claimed Greenwood was being targeted by Al-Ettifaq but these have been swiftly dismissed by Gerrard via his Instagram account. United announced on Monday the 21-year-old would continue his career away from Old Trafford after a six-month investigation into allegations made against him. The Telegraph and BBC Sport have since reported no clubs in Saudi Arabia hold an active interest in signing Greenwood.

Greenwood was suspended by the Old Trafford club at the start of 2022 after he was arrested on charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault but the charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Services due to “a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light”.

United opened their own investigation after the charges were dropped earlier this year. They concluded the player did not commit the allegations made against him.

A statement on Monday read: “Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.”