The family of Peter Cormack announced his Alzheimer’s diagnosis in 2019 and the former footalling star continues his battle with memory loss.

The family of Liverpool legend Peter Cormack have slammed a lack of support from the Professional Footballers' Association as the star continues to battle dementia.

Cormack's family announced that the ex-midfielder had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2019 after research was published by Glasgow University linking memory loss with heading in the professional game.

Marion Cormack, Peter's wife, said at the time: “We were given the proper diagnosis two years ago but we started noticing changes as far back as 2002.

“Even then, I suspected it had something to do with Peter’s career as a footballer. But doctors were unsure. The new research helps prove a link but it’s not enough. There needs to be much more done.

“Football authorities should have started looking at this as soon as Jeff Astle died in 2002 – not wait until 2017."

Now, Cormack's son Peter Jr has taken to social media to provide a health update on the former Hibernian, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City star.

Sharing a selfie with his dad and the 'Cormack boys', Peter Jr shared that his father had suffered a setback last week.

He wrote: "The ‘Cormack Boys’. Dad @CormackPeter bravely fighting this horrible disease @DementiaUK, after a set back this week seen him admitted to the ERI. Once again @PFA nowhere to be seen."

Well wishes for the 76-year-old Scot who played 178 times for Liverpool came pouring in from Reds fans.

One wrote: "Best wishes to your Dad was a vital part of the Great Liverpool side of 72/73 and 73/74."

Another said: "What a player, what a man. I sincerely hope Peter feels a bit better soon. I watched his whole career at LFC. He was integral to everything we achieved. The PFA need to step in. There’s too much of this. Words are all well and good but… YNWA Peter. Keep strong boys."

A member of the PFA has now responded to the family's Tweet and invited them to get in touch once again.

Cormack had previously spoken about his memory loss and shared worries that it had come about as a result of his profession.

The footballer said: “I loved my time as a footballer. It was a dream come true. I wasn’t the biggest but was always good in the air.

“I scored a lot of goals and won a lot of headers – I think that contributed to my condition.

Peter Cormack starred for Liverpool between 1972 and 1976. (Image: Getty Images)

“In those days, you’d do anything to stay in the team and that included playing through injuries. If you got a head knock or concussion, you’d just play on.

“People didn’t even know what concussion was. You’d just think you had a bit of a sore head. When the balls got wet and you headed it, it was like getting punched in the face. You’d just get on with it.”

Cormack was born in Edinburgh and started his career at Hibernian before moving to Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Bristol City and then back to Scotland over a 17-year career.