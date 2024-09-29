Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool news: The Liverpool midfielder was in fine form once again.

Liverpool star Ibrahim Konate jokingly questioned Gary Neville over his decision to award Ryan Gravenberch the Man of the Match award in a brilliant post-match interview.

The Reds edged out Wolves 2-1 at Molineux thanks to goals from Konate and Mohamed Salah from the penalty spot - with Rayan Ait-Nouri briefly putting the home side level. Konate was at fault for that goal, failing to deal with a situation in the box that resulted in a scramble before the Wolves defender managed to tap home. Konate was praised as being ‘fantastic’ by Jamie Redknapp in the Sky Sports post-match analysis, as he continued his good run of form.

Despite his brilliant goal and brilliant block in the second half from the Frenchman, Gravenberch was, once again, in fine form. He managed three tackles (100%) was fouled four times, managed a 92% pass success rate, won all eight of his duels, made six recoveries and made four passes into the final third - and his form just continues to form the foundation of their strong form.

In the interview with Sky Sports, Gravenberch was asked about his form and whether Arne Slot had given him a new lease of life. “I’m just happy,” He began. “I have to keep going. He [Slot] just put me in the starting line-up and gave me confidence. I think I’ve been doing really well.” He concluded.

When it was time to hand over the MOTM award, Konate then contested the decision, asking ‘who decides who is the man of the match?’ he exclaimed. “This is my brother, I have to give it to him even though I scored! I scored against Milan, I scored today and he gets it!”

He then huffed and joked about Neville before Gravenberch cheekily thanked the Sky Sports commentator for the award. No midfielder has won possession more than him so far this season and he looks to be putting those Martin Zubimendi links to bed with his run of form in a position that was under question before the start of the season.