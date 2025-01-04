Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool could sign off on a January exit for this forward amid recent interest.

This year could mark a significant period of change for Liverpool, as a number of first team players have been linked with potential departures. The January transfer window has only been open for a matter of days, but the Reds are already in the headlines amid numerous exit rumours.

The main focus is on the trio approaching the end of their contracts in the summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all now free to enter negotiations with overseas clubs. Alexander-Arnold’s connection with Real Madrid is one of the hottest topics of the window, as the Spanish giants have wasted no time in making an official move for the right-back.

Last summer was tipped to be a busy window for Liverpool, with many expecting a player exodus to follow Jurgen Klopp out the door. However, the Reds’ business both in and out of Anfield was limited throughout 2024, suggesting this year could be a significant one for transfers.

Liverpool ‘open’ to winger’s January exit

At first, it was reported that Liverpool were not expected to move much in the new year. But just days into January, exit links are starting to rumble. Of course, the obvious trio approaching the end of their contracts could be bought by foreign rivals this month but the sales of others are also being considered.

According to Rousing the Kop, Liverpool ‘have informed’ Ben Doak that he ‘is not in their long-term plans’. The club have already rejected £15 million and £16 million bids for the on-loan star, but they are still ‘open’ to cashing in this month.

Arne Slot has reportedly informed Doak that he does not see a role for him moving forward at Anfield, and now, both parties are assessing their options for a potential permanent departure at this halfway point.

Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have been the frontrunners for Doak, lodging bids in attempt to sign the Scotland international from their Premier League rivals. The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Middlesbrough, but despite the Championship side eager to keep hold of him, they are not in the running to agree a full-time move.

Doak made a handful of appearances for Liverpool last season but his time was seriously hampered due to a meniscus injury. Many have outlined the winger as a huge prospect for the future but he does not fit the plans at Liverpool, despite being a potential backup to Salah.

Ally McCoist was recently full of praise for Doak, who made his debut for Scotland last September. He was initially called up for their Euro 2024 provisional squad but had to withdraw due to injury. In his short time with the senior Scotland side, he has made a real impact and shown the player he could blossom into, according to McCoist.

“He’s benefited and the national team have benefited like you’ve no idea. At the Euros we were attempting to get any level of width but going forward it’s just at a different level when you’ve got an out and out winger who has something different,” the former Rangers favourite told talkSPORT.

“He’s been the real success story of the last few games and without getting carried away, he has been fabulous. He’s got outstanding potential. I’m not going to compare him to Jude Bellingham but I will in the sense that he plays with a freedom. When Bellingham came on the scene as a young man he was fearless and looked like he was loving every minute of it — Ben Doak looks to be in the same place.”