Federico Chiesa decision made as Liverpool make four changes against Brighton

Liverpool team to face Brighton in the Premier League confirmed.

Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team for the penultimate game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Premier League champions make four changes from the 2-2 draw against Arsenal last time out. And there is a full league debut for Federico Chiesa at the AMEX Stadium. The Italy international has played only five times in the top flight since his arrival from Juventus last summer but has a chance to impress. He comes in for Luis Diaz.

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott is handed an opportunity in midfield having also been a bit-part player this term. He comes in for Curtis Jones. In defence, captain Virgil van Dijk is handed a rest - the armband is given to Mo Salah - with Jarell Quansah partnering Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the rearguard. Kostas Tsimikas replaced Andy Robertson at left-back.

Joe Gomez makes a return from the bench for the first time in three months after a hamstring injury. Slot has also opted to name Trent Alexander-Arnold in his squad despite being booed by sections of Liverpool fans when coming on against Arsenal. Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the coming weeks.

Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota are the senior players who are not involved against Brighton.