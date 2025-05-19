Federico Chiesa decision made as Liverpool make four changes against Brighton

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 19th May 2025, 18:47 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 18:54 BST
Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) placeholder image
Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images
Liverpool team to face Brighton in the Premier League confirmed.

Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team for the penultimate game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Premier League champions make four changes from the 2-2 draw against Arsenal last time out. And there is a full league debut for Federico Chiesa at the AMEX Stadium. The Italy international has played only five times in the top flight since his arrival from Juventus last summer but has a chance to impress. He comes in for Luis Diaz.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Harvey Elliott is handed an opportunity in midfield having also been a bit-part player this term. He comes in for Curtis Jones. In defence, captain Virgil van Dijk is handed a rest - the armband is given to Mo Salah - with Jarell Quansah partnering Ibrahima Konate in the heart of the rearguard. Kostas Tsimikas replaced Andy Robertson at left-back.

Joe Gomez makes a return from the bench for the first time in three months after a hamstring injury. Slot has also opted to name Trent Alexander-Arnold in his squad despite being booed by sections of Liverpool fans when coming on against Arsenal. Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the coming weeks.

Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota are the senior players who are not involved against Brighton.

Related topics:Arne SlotBrightonPremier LeagueArsenalJuventus
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice