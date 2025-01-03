Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images2024 Liverpool FC) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images202

Federico Chiesa has been linked with a return to Italy after joining Liverpool from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

The January transfer window is indeed starting to hot up for Liverpool. Just three days in and there has already been plenty to chew that fat over. In truth, the Reds' activity may be in terms of potential outgoings rather than incomings this month. Certainly, that has how it has been so far.

Liverpool have already rebuffed an inquiry from Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Despite the right-back being out of contract in the summer, the Reds do not want to cash in - despite risking losing him for free in six months' time. It remains to be seen whether Real will indeed come back with another attempt - perhaps a concrete bid.

There has indeed been a solid offer for one of their players. Ben Doak is coveted by Premier League rivals Crystal Palace. The 19-year-old winger is in rampant form during a loan spell at Championship club Middlesbrough, recording two goals and five assists in 20 appearances. Palace have offered £15 million for Doak - yet that is almost half of what the Reds value the Scotland international at. It is suggested their preference would be for Doak to stay on loan at Boro and continue his eye-catching development before returning to Anfield next summer.

Another Liverpool player who has already garnered significant headlines this month is Federico Chiesa. Signed for £10 million in the summer transfer window from Juventus, his Reds career has stuttered so far.

Chiesa has managed just four appearances in total and endured injury issues. Liverpool have put such problems down to the fact he did not have a proper pre-season at the Serie A club having been frozen out of their plans.

But given his lack of minutes so far - and being behind Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the pecking order - he has been linked with a return to Italy.

The likes of Inter Milan and Napoli have been credited with an interest in signing Chiesa this month and it has been claimed he has been unable to settle on Merseyside. Anfield head coach Arne Slot has previously played down such suggestions.

Speaking in October, Slot said: "[Parting ways with Chiesa] hasn't gone through my mind at all. First and foremost is that he gets fit again and then we can see where he is. He missed pre-season [with Liverpool] and in pre-season [with Juventus] he was on low-intensity sessions as he had to train with three or four players separate from the group. Going from then to a high-intensity league, to a high-intensity playing style is difficult in general for every player, but especially if you had a pre-season like this."

And given Chiesa's latest social media post, he may well have hinted that his future is very much with Liverpool. The 27-year-old posted several photos in Instagram - the first two being of him playing for the Reds. That could well suggest that he is determined to succeed at Liverpool, having signed a four-year contract only four months ago.

Chiesa could return to Liverpool’s squad against Manchester United on Sunday, having been omitted from the 5-0 win over West Ham United so he could build up more fitness.