Federico Chiesa handed full debut as Liverpool make nine changes against West Ham

Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool team to face West Ham confirmed.

Federico Chiesa is handed a full debut as Liverpool begin their Carabao Cup defence against West Ham United.

After making two substitute cameos following his arrival from Juventus, the forward now gets a chance to impress from the outset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, Arne Slot has made nine changes from the 3-0 win over Bournemouth last Saturday. The only players that remain are goalkeeper Coaimhin Kelleher, with Alisson Becker still inured, and Darwin Nunez who bagged in the Bournemouth triumph.

Joe Gomez captains the team and makes his first start of the campaign along with Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones.

Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch have both been rested.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas; Endo, Jones; Gakpo, Chiesa, Jota; Nunez

Subs: Jaros,Van Dijk, Robertson Alexander-Arnold Diaz Szoboszlai Mac Allister, Salah, Morton