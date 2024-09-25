Federico Chiesa handed full debut as Liverpool make nine changes against West Ham
Federico Chiesa is handed a full debut as Liverpool begin their Carabao Cup defence against West Ham United.
After making two substitute cameos following his arrival from Juventus, the forward now gets a chance to impress from the outset.
In total, Arne Slot has made nine changes from the 3-0 win over Bournemouth last Saturday. The only players that remain are goalkeeper Coaimhin Kelleher, with Alisson Becker still inured, and Darwin Nunez who bagged in the Bournemouth triumph.
Joe Gomez captains the team and makes his first start of the campaign along with Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones.
Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch have both been rested.
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas; Endo, Jones; Gakpo, Chiesa, Jota; Nunez
Subs: Jaros,Van Dijk, Robertson Alexander-Arnold Diaz Szoboszlai Mac Allister, Salah, Morton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.