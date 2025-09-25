Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot attends a press conference at the team's training ground in Kirkby, north of Liverpool in northwest England, on September 16, 2025, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League football match against Atletico Madrid. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool stuttered against Southampton in the Carabao Cup but one player caught the manager’s eye.

Liverpool scraped through to the next round of the Carabao Cup with Arne Slot far from happy with a lot of what he saw in the 2-1 win over Southampton.

A scrappy display was understandable given the number of changes that had been made to the starting XI which the Reds boss accepted, however, it was work rate, effort and intensity that he was looking for and not enough of those given a chance to impress stepped up to the plate.

Andy Robertson led by example with Giovanni Leoni also looking good before injury and the cruellest of luck saw his game come to an end shortly before full-time.

Slot praises Federico Chiesa as forward pushes for Liverpool start

There was little doubt about who caught the eye the most though with Federico Chiesa a constant threat and involved in everything good that Liverpool did in the final third with the Italy international good value for his Liverpool World 8/10 player rating. The 27-year old’s return to form couldn’t come at a better moment either with Alexander Isak not yet up to speed and Slot now looking for someone to lead the line against Crystal Palace in the Premier League thanks to Hugo Ekitike and his ‘stupid’ red car. Slot’s word, not mine.

Chiesa assisted both the goals for Liverpool on Wednesday night and created another couple of opportunities with Isak seeing an early chance saved after a pass from the Italian while Ekitike failed to convert a second-half cross from the ex-Juventus man.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, via Liverpool’s official website, Slot went back to basics in his praise of Chiesa with a barbed warning for those that didn’t make the grade: “I think what you want to see. I can accept completely that a team that plays for the first time together, players that haven’t played for a long time, that they don’t play as a team perfectly.

“But what I always want to see is players that try and work hard. So I said at half-time, for me it is completely not a coincidence that Federico picked the ball and assisted on the first [goal] because he was the one, in my opinion, that was most involved in the game, tried the most, worked the hardest.

“And then it wasn’t a coincidence again that he was the man that made a deep run, great ball by Robbo [Andy Robertson], by the way – who also has won so much at this club and also understands how to play this game: not underestimate it, just always be ready to play. That’s also the way to get yourself either back in the team or get as much playing minutes as you want. That’s why I was happy with a few individual performances but far from happy with a few other individual performances.”

Should Chiesa start against Palace?

Chiesa came close to leaving Liverpool in the summer with mixed reports of whether or not he wanted to stay at the club. A mixture of injury and the form of those in front of him last season saw his game time restricted, however, what he has is the sort of quality that Slot demands from all of his players. The 51-times capped Italy international isn’t just a good player technically, he does the basics first, understanding the importance of hard work. That he is unhappy at being left out of the Champions League squad but is still as determined to prove his point says a lot about his character as a man and a player.

Chiesa was FotMob’s star man too with a rating of 8.9 thanks to two assists but also because he created four big chances, had four attempts at goal and was a constant menace to the Southampton defence. With five ground duels won out of eight, Chiesa clearly isn’t afraid to roll his sleeves up despite not having the physical presence of either Ekitike or Isak.

Even if Isak comes off the bench against Palace, Chiesa deserves to start and then support the big Swede in what would be a just reward for his attitude and determination this season.