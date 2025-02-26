Federico Chiesa has struggled for action since joining Liverpool and has dropped out of Italy’s squad.

Federico Chiesa has been told that he has ‘failed’ so far at Liverpool as he is braced for his latest international snub.

The winger moved to the Reds from Juventus in the summer transfer window for £10 million. Chiesa was surplus to requirements at the Serie A giants and was frozen out of their pre-season plans.

As a result, the 27-year-old arrived at Anfield short of match fitness. He was sidelined a period with injury and then Liverpool had to be patient as Chiesa built sharpness. But the ex-Fiorentina man has found himself a peripheral figure in Arne Slot’s side and made only 10 appearances in total - and a total 25 minutes in the Premier League title assault.

Chiesa was previously a key player for Italy and helped them to Euro 2020 glory. But he has fallen out of favour with the Azzurri. His last appearance was against Switzerland in last summer’s Euros and he’s been omitted for the past three international breaks. And with Italy facing Germany in the Nations League quarter-final next month, manager Luciano Spalletti has strongly suggested that Chiesa will not be involved. Via Football Italia, Spalletti said: “Unfortunately, he has failed in England. He has only played 25 minutes. He must be more consistent. He needs more defensive phase.”

Chiesa situation

Chiesa finds himself as sixth choice in Liverpool’s forward pecking order. In terms of wide options, Mo Salah is undisputed first-choice on the right flank. Salah has plundered 30 goals in all competitions, which has put him in the reckoning to be crowned the 2025 Ballon d’or winner. On the opposite side, Cody Gakpo has been head coach Slot’s preference, as he has netted 16 times this season. Gakpo has been rotated with Luis Diaz, who has also operated as a makeshift striker.

Diogo Jota is recognised as Liverpool’s No.9 but has had his injury issues, while Darwin Nunez has struggled for regular chances. Chiesa was omitted from the Reds’ squad for the 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby while he has been an unused substitute in the previous three games. He will likely be on the bench for tonight’s clash against Newcastle United at Anfield.

Speaking on Chiesa last month, Slot said: “His main problem, if you want to call it a problem, is that he is in competition with Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota. I think you’ll agree with me that they are doing quite well also. But it’s very good for us that it was six or seven months ago, he said, against Switzerland [for Italy] when they lost in the Euros was the last time he played 90 minutes.

“So it’s very good from him, but definitely also from our performance staff that we’ve during training sessions got him to the point that he’s able to play 90 minutes, without a lot of friendlies or whatever. A big compliment for him how hard he has worked and for the performance and medical staff as well.”