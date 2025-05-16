Federico Chiesa has been a bit-part player since joining Liverpool and has been linked with an exit in the summer transfer window.

The current focus at Anfield appears to be the summer recruitment drive.

Liverpool fans are becoming excited by the players that could bolster Arne Slot’s squad ahead of next season’s Premier League title defence. The idea of Jeremie Frimpong replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold is one that tantalises.

Liverpool transfer latest

Frimpong is a completely different full-back to the Reds’ outgoing vice-captain. He has primarily operated as a wing-back during Bayer Leverkusen’s golden era, which yielded a maiden Bundesliga title last season. Liverpool are ready to meet the buccaneering Netherlands international’s release clause of around £30 million, which looks good value for a player of his quality.

Supporters are dreaming there could be a double Leverkusen raid. Florian Wirtz has long been expected to join German superpowers Bayern Munich this summer. However, it appears that it is not a formality and the Reds would be willing to ramp up their interest to prise the playmaker to Anfield if he were open to doing so.

Given that it’s been expected that Liverpool could also look to bring in a new striker - a problem position despite the English championship being won - along with a left-back and possibly a centre-back,it will mean outgoings are going to be required.

It does not appear any key player of the Premier League title success, bar Alexander-Arnold who turned down a new contract, will leave. Liverpool may look to sell some of their fringe players to help raise funds. Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is one who will seek regular football, having previously spoken of his desire to play week in, week out.

Chiesa future

Another whose future intrigues is Federico Chiesa. Of the senior members of the Liverpool, no player has played fewer minutes in the title success that the Italy international. Chiesa moved to the Reds late in last summer’s window for £10 million from Juventus. However, it has not worked out for the winger so far. A consequence of being frozen out at Juve in pre-season was that he suffered early fitness and injury problems at Anfield.

And after getting up to speed, Chiesa has been unable to force his way into Slot’s plans. He has been sixth-choice in the attacking pecking order, with Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo all the preferred wide options. The 27-year-old has made only five substitute cameos in the Premier League and was left out of the match-day squad for last Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Chiesa still has three years remaining on his contract. But, in truth, it would not be a major surprise if he departed in the summer. He will want to get his career back on track and Liverpool may look to bank a fee that can be invested.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Serie A leaders Napoli are in talks. Gazzetta dello Sport suggested that Antonio Conte’s side were ‘‘pushing on the accelerator’ to sign Chiesa.

However, according to Ciro Venerato, via Calcio Napoli 24, Chiesa’s agent is ‘unware’ of any onging talks about his client moving to Naples. They were supposedly keen in the January transfer window but have ‘other plans’.