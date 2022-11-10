Liverpool defeated Derby County on penalties in the Carabao Cup third round.

Paul Warne refused to be downhearted after Derby County's penalty shootout loss to Liverpool.

The League One side put up a plucky performance in the Carabao Cup third round at Anfield.

Derby held the Reds, who are defending champions of the competition, to a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes.

But Jurgen Klopp's side won the shootout 3-2, with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saving three of Derby's spot-kicks.

And Warne was proud of the Rams' display against the Reds.

He said: “Why not be upbeat? Life is too short. Careers are short and these games are over in a heartbeat. I thought we showed Liverpool too much respect in the first 10 minutes. I thought the lads competed as well as they could, but I could not be prouder of them.

“After 10 minutes, it felt like an hour but after that it flew by. We created a few chances on the counter and on a perfect day they would have gone in.

“Our goalkeeper pulled off a couple of unbelievable saves to keep the tie goalless. It didn't feel like a goalless game.

“Once it goes to penalties, it's a lottery. I've no shame in losing on penalties. I wish Jurgen and his team well in the next round. Liverpool have been nothing but respectful to us all night, but I leave the ground feeling really proud of my group and I've really enjoyed the experience.”

Despite the losee, Warne thoroughly enjoyed the experience of managing at Anfield for the first time and the ‘proper atmospere’.

He added: “In fairness to Liverpool, and this is creepy, but this is some place. When they sang You’ll Never Walk Alone, I got goosebumps. I thought it was pretty amazing, it got louder and louder and louder - and I know there are some clubs with some pretty good songs beforehand.

“I have played here before and it was something else then before we took the penalties, a member of staff in the tunnel said no matter what happens, you should be really proud. It’s been really good and means a lot when people are like that.

