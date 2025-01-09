Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Elon Musk’s father claimed that his son would be keen to buy Liverpool from current owners FSG.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have scotched the possibility of Elon Musk potentially completing a Liverpool takeover.

Musk, the world’s richest person, is apparently keen to become the Reds’ next owner. His father Errol claimed that the family have family who hail from Merseyside and that ‘anyone would want’ to own one of the world’s most iconic football clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Oh yes, but that doesn't mean he's buying it," he said on Tuesday in an interview with Times Radio. "He would like to, yes, obviously. Anybody would want to — so would I.

“[Elon Musk's] grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a few of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family, so we are attached to Liverpool.”

In the same interview, Musk Snr claimed that there is a good chance that far-right wing figure Tommy Robinson has a ‘good chance’ of becoming the United Kingdom’s next Prime Minister.

FSG sold a minority stake to Dynasty Equity in September 2023 worth between £80-160 million. It brought the end to a sales process which started in November 2022. At the time, there were suggestions that FSG could complete a full sale of Liverpool, having been owners since their £300 million takeover in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Via the Associated Press, an FSG spokesperson said there were ‘no truth to these rumours’ on the potential of Musk purchasing the Reds.

After announcing their deal with Dynasty Equity, FSG president Mike Gordon said: “We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth.

“We look forward to building upon the long-standing relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club’s financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch.”

Meanwhile, FSG principal owner John Henry claimed that he doesn’t sell assets when he was asked about possibly parting ways with iconic MLB team the Boston Red Sox last year. Henry told the Financial Times: “My wife and I live and work in Boston. We are committed to the city, the region. So the Sox are not going to come up for sale. We generally don't sell assets.